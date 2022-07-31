Kolkata Nightlife – Best Bars in Kolkata, Shisha Bar Stock Exchange at 22 Camac Street turns 20

My Kolkata: Nikhil, what does it take to keep a standalone nightclub brand relevant for 20 years?

Nikhil Bhambani: Kolkata is a city that thrives on personal relationships. So, retaining your customers and your staff is essential. We have staff who have been with us since opening day and customers who have been regulars since our hookah lounge days. Reinventing and adapting to change is another factor. The shisha itself has undergone many transformations in two decades – from a hookah bar to a bustling nightclub to an all-day pub.

Swingin’ with the times



The shisha timeline:

2002: The Shisha Hookah Lounge, spread over 1,200 square feet, opens on the fifth floor of 22 Camac Street. It was the time when hookah and Kolkata were new friends

2009: Shisha Reincarnated, a sprawling 10,000 square foot space divided into zones like a lounge, private dining booths and an open-air terrace, opens on the sixth floor. DJ Suketu to headline opening night

2012: Kolkata’s party hours are reduced and Shisha returns to its original cozy spot on the fifth floor

2015: The Bhambani family buys out the partners. They launch Shisha BSE or Bar Stock Exchange, providing a real-time trading experience in spirits and live music

2020: During the pandemic, Shisha BSE is renovated and has a new look, and an exclusive space for darts lovers called Flight Club

My Kolkata: From Sovan Mukherjee, who was famous for his strict door policy, to Shamim Ahmed, who now leads the Refinery 091 team, Shisha has seen some of the best talent in town come and go.

Nikhil: I would attribute much of our success to the existing and past team. They helped build the brand and make it what it is today. Once, I remember, Sovan wouldn’t let me into the shisha because I had four stags with me! Very politely he told me to bring some ladies (Laughs). There are guys who have been with us for 20 years. Prashanta Saha started as a bouncer and is now our head of security; Badal Kanji joined the team as an assistant pastry chef and is now executive chef.

Celebrities at Shisha (LR) late Sushant Singh Rajput, owner of Shisha Nikhil Bhambani with Ranveer Singh and Brian Lara

How do you see the Shisha graphic evolving from an exclusive upscale bar of yesterday to a more accessible and affordable space of today?

I feel like in order to survive, we had to evolve. Kolkata has the same group of people going out after sunset so we had to become more accessible and approachable. We took this step with Shisha BSE, which did not require a dress code like Shisha did, and guests were welcome in shorts and chappals. Our live music concerts attract music lovers and provide a platform for artists like Abhishek Roy Chowdhury.

We also didn’t want to be a brand that did business once or twice a week, so we created spaces like TFO, Flight Club and the upcoming Soko on the same floor, offering different sensations. Adapted every day.

What is Soko talking about?

We hope to launch Soko by the end of August. It’s a lounge space that’s almost ready, and as of now, we were thinking of turning it into an exclusive gin-infused cocktail bar. With Shisha BSE, Flight Club, TFO and Soko, the floor will offer four different sensations.

The interiors of Soko, a new space in Shisha’s house at 22 rue Camac

How was the Flight Club born?

Nikhil: Kolkata has always had a strong darts culture because of the social clubs. I started playing darts at Saturday Club, and during the pandemic, Shivangi and I bought darts at home for fun, and it became a passion. So I thought why not introduce darts to Shisha? Players can become members or rent a board for Rs 300 per hour, and we also have a small shop selling darts and darts accessories. Flight Club is India’s premier darts bar.

Shivang: It’s also the best use of real estate in a bar because it takes up wall space and not floor space like a pool table.

Players can become members of the Flight Club or rent a board for Rs 300 per hour

Shivangi, you have been innovating with Nikhil since you married into the family six years ago. Tell us about entering the cloud kitchen space during the pandemic with WKC

Shivang: We launched We Desi Kulcha Co (WKC) during the pandemic, which is doing very well. The idea was born out of the success of Kati Rolls which featured on the shisha menu in 2005. At that time, dhabas were not very popular with the after party crowd, so our rolls, priced at Rs 100 each , were the meal of choice. We had people calling and ordering 10 rolls to be sent downstairs to the car after clubbing!

You mentioned the plans for Ivory, the Indian restaurant that was previously Grain of Salt run by Sanjeev Kapoor in 2002.

Until today, we have guests asking for Shaam Savera, a spinach kefta that was famous back then! Ivory was replaced by We Desi in 2016, but continued with the restoration. Our base has always been Indian cuisine, so we decided to supplement the menu of each outlet with an ivory menu. We could say that we are going back to our roots!

What are the best bars in town, in your opinion?

Bar Kitchen , Broken Brewery, Skybar LMNOQ and Gate .

Which industry pet peeve would you like to talk about?

That hotels are allowed to stay open until 4am. I think that’s a little unfair to standalone bars. Standalone bars are allowed to serve alcohol until midnight, and it costs us Rs 10,000 to serve until 1am, and an additional Rs 20,000 for an extra hour, until 2am. If we go for this extension even twice a week, we end up paying more than hotels that pay around Rs 25 lakh per year to serve alcohol until 4am.

Finally, what trends can we expect in the industry over the next year?

Food has become a big part of an evening, which wasn’t the case before.

I think more local brands will thrive. Kolkata is a place that is home to more local brands than national chains, which is why you will see places like Grid still thriving, while an Effingut is closing and a social will not see business sense.

Glug and Grub bestsellers



Shisha ESB: LIIT (check flight offer 69 Fry ) and street food like Chhole Bhatura, Anda Bhurji and Keema Pao. Last Friday we sold 375 LIIT, says Nikhil.

TFO: Bubblegum Candy Floss Mojito and Peri Peri fries. I get requests from friends for peri-peri masala for their house parties! Shivangi laughs.

WKC: Chicken Malai Roll and Pindi Chana Roll