With Nifty recovering nearly 9% over the past month, has the Indian market beaten the bears?





Indian equity benchmarks staged a strong rally for the week ended July 29 and closed at their highest levels since April 22, 2022. For the week, Sensex jumped 2.67% or 1,498 points to close at 57,570 and the Nifty 50 index climbed 2.62%. i.e. 439 points to settle at 17,158. For the month of July, the Nifty jumped almost 9% and Sensex 8.6%, posting the best month of the current year. Is the bearish phase over for Indian stocks? July’s sharp rise is due to a combination of reasons. Better quarterly results, FII buying and expectations that the Fed could temper its aggressive interest rate hikes boosted investor sentiment, analysts said. The relentless selling by foreign investors appears to have taken a break as they have become net buyers so far this month with an investment of nearly Rs 1,100 crore in the Indian stock market. This follows a net withdrawal of Rs 50,145 crore from the shares in June. It was the highest net outflow since March 2020, when they withdrew Rs 61,973 crore from the shares, according to custodian data. FII bought shares worth Rs 1,046 crore on Friday after buying shares worth Rs 1,600 crore on Thursday, according to National Stock Exchange data. “Pessimism was too high and markets were oversold, corporate earnings were good, rising fed rates and bond yields were discounting inflation may have peaked and globally we are seeing that there was too much negativity that had been converted because domestic institutional investors were buying and we got good data on the FII front as they became buyers and stopped selling,” said Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL Securities at Outlook Business. The bulls have been unleashed, especially in the past week. The U.S. Fed raised policy rates by 75 basis points, which was in line with expectations and largely priced in by the market, said Sumeet Bagadia, executive director of Choice Broking. During the week, metal stocks saw strong buying interest as Nifty Metal jumped 7.69% while the Media and Nifty Services indices posted gains of 3-5% each. Overall, all sectors are capitalizing their bullish streaks. Bajaj Finserv was Nifty’s top earner, the stock soaring 18% after its profit jumped 57% to Rs 1,309 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, on the back of strong profits from its subsidiaries. In the prior year period, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 833 crore. Nifty formed a bullish candle on a weekly chart, suggesting an upward rally for an upcoming session as Nifty closed above its 200-day moving average, Bagadia explains. “Nifty finally gave a close above 200-DMA, or 17,025 levels, suggesting a northward journey. From the open interest data, on the call side, the high was seen at the 17,500 level, while on the put side, it was at the 16,900 level and followed by 16,800. Momentum, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Stochastic indicators were trading with a positive crossover on a daily timeframe, suggesting strength in the meter,” Bagadia explains. Near-term support for Nifty has moved around 17,000 levels, while on the upside 17,450-17,500 could be an immediate hurdle, he adds. We need to see more data and see how global flows play out. I’m quite sure if the dollar weakens, which it started, you can see emerging markets outperform, Bhasin says. Nifty may face resistance around 17,400-17,500 as Nifty has staged a strong rally, but we may see outperformance in IT and metal stocks IT metal stocks, says Bhasin.

