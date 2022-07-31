Offsetting in Indian Markets: Domestic Investors Buy as REITs Sell





While REITs continued to withdraw funds from Indian equities in the quarter ending June 2022 amid rising inflation, interest rates and global growth concerns, their share in listed companies to the NSE fell to a 10-year low of 19.2%.

During the same period, however, domestic institutional investors (DIIs), who continued to invest in Indian markets, increased their holdings of Indian stocks to an all-time high of 14.06%. According to data collected by primeinfobase.com the domestic retail portfolio (individuals holding up to Rs 2 lakh) also remained strong in April-June despite the Sensex registering a fall of almost 15% in the quarter since its close on March 31 2022. The retail share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) – listed entities stood at 7.4% at the end of June, slightly lower than its highest share of 7.42% seen in the quarter ended in march. This further illustrates the rise of domestic investors and the huge counterbalancing role they have played for foreign investors. To also put this into perspective, as of March 31, 2015, REIT’s share was 23.30% while the combined share of DII, retail and HNI was only 18.47%. The combined share of DII, retail and HNI is now at an all-time high of 23.53%, said PRIME Database Group Managing Director Pranav Haldea. During the quarter, while net outflows from REITs amounted to Rs 1,07,340 crore, net inflows from DIIs amounted to Rs 1,28,277 crore. Data shows that the gap between REIT and DII ownership narrowed to its lowest level this quarter, with DII ownership now only 26.77% lower than REIT ownership . (As of March 31, 2022, DII’s holding was 31.99% lower than REIT’s holding). The REIT/DII ownership ratio also fell to a new low of 1.37 on June 30, from 1.47 on March 31. Over a 13-year period (from June 2009), while FPI’s share fell from 16.02% to 19.2%, DII’s share fell from 11.38% to 14.06% . The share of domestic mutual funds in NSE-listed companies increased for the fourth consecutive quarter and hit a two-year high of 7.95% as of June 30, 2022, from 7.75% as of March 31, 2022. after five consecutive quarters of decline from March 31, 2020 (7.96%) to June 30, 2021 (7.25%). The share rose on the back of net inflows from domestic mutual funds of Rs 73,857 crore in the June quarter. The share of PFRs (out of 286 companies with a stake of more than 1%) increased to 3.92% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 3.83% as of March 31, 2022. Share of high net worth individuals (HNI) (people over Rs 2 lakh share ownership in a company) in NSE-listed companies also declined to 2.08% as of June 30, from 2.21% as of March 31. Newsletter | Click to get the best explainers of the day delivered to your inbox While disclosure of REIT holdings by name is only available for holdings in a company above 1%, Haldea said it is time for full details of all their holdings to be made mandatory to be disclosed in India. . The government’s share (as sponsor) in NSE-listed companies has seen a huge spike and reached 7.15% as of June 30, from 5.48% as of March 31. According to Haldea, this was mainly due to LIC’s mega IPO. The share of private developers in NSE-listed companies fell to 44.33% as of June 30, from 45.12% as of March 31.

