Business
Stock market economics
Can economists learn anything from the Boston Celtics’ loss to Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals? I’m thinking particularly of Game 5, when the Celtics poured all of their defensive resources into stopping Curry – the greatest shooter to ever play.
The Celtics won this close battle. Curry scored just 16 points and for the first time already in a playoff game, he didn’t make a single 3-pointer. But they still lost the game. Why? Unintended consequences. Other players, considered lesser threats, were released and their score handed Boston a devastating loss.
Andrew Smithers, a well-known financial analyst and author of a new book The economics of the stock market, believes that economists are making the same mistake as the Celtics. Specifically, they focus on one thing – the balance between planned savings and planned investments – and ignore other threats.
His book is comprehensive and stimulating. Market professionals are ready to roll up their sleeves and think to profit from it. If that’s not for you, read on to pick up the key insights and listen to our conversation on the most recent Top Traders Unplugged Podcast.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
The stock market also matters
When people see an economic crisis coming, they worry. When they worry, they decide to save more. Companies – which, after all, are run by these same people are also changing their intentions to save more, which they accomplish by reducing their investments. These two changes lead to a reduction in activity, which reinforces the economic slowdown. The Fed thwarts these intentions by lowering interest rates – making saving less attractive and (theoretically) making investing more profitable.
But lowering interest rates, especially if done through quantitative easing, has other effects – in particular, it drives up stock prices. By focusing primarily on planned savings and investment and using interest rates to balance them, central banks disrupt other relationships.
One of these key relationships is called q – the value of companies attributed by the stock market in relation to the replacement cost of the net assets held by these companies. These two things must be tied together; there should be a close relationship between the value of an entity (its stock price) and the value of what it owns, after deducting what it owes to others.
It’s not controversial. However, conventional economics assumes that if q it’s unbalanced investment who adjusts to set things right. Imagine a company that owns a stock worth $10 and owns one thing: an asset worth $5 at current replacement value. It may seem strange. The market says: This company is able to do something unique with this $5 asset that generates additional profits. When they own it, it’s definitely worth $10.
It’s not entirely crazy, at least temporarily. The theory says that company executives will see an opportunity – sell another stock for $10 and use the money to buy more of those same assets. The market will quickly say that the new stock is worth $20.
But all good things must come to an end, and competition will mean that the company will get less and less extra profit as it invests in more assets. In other words, as the investment increases, q begins to decline and eventually the market value of the business and the assets it owns will realign.
It’s true, but for the wrong reason
Smithers demonstrates that market value and replacement cost are indeed linked – q rotates slowly around an average level. But that doesn’t mean coming back the way I’ve described. When q rises companies don’t invest more. The ratio is brought down by a drop in stock prices. And – as we are experiencing this year – stock prices generally fall much faster than they rise. These steep drops can trigger financial crises – destabilizing the economy and causing lasting damage.
pay me now
One of the biggest reasons companies don’t invest more is what Smithers calls the bonus culture. Senior corporate executives derive much of their compensation from stocks and stock options. Investing is a trade-off – lower profits now versus higher profits in the future. But lower earnings now mean a lower share price and a smaller bonus.
The alternative is to invest less, which increases reported profits, and then use those profits to buy shares in your own business. Both of these drive up stock prices and lead to bigger bonuses.
You don’t need a degree in psychology to guess which option managers choose. They invest less, buy back shares and collect their bonuses. The problem is that these collective decisions to invest less slow down both productivity and economic growth. And – as I wrote last week – we need all the growth we can get to manage rising health and pension costs as our society ages. Thus, it is very important to change the incentives of managers to generate more investments.
Unmask the investment
Smithers thinks that classifying intangibles as R&D as an investment masks what’s going on. Its purpose: R&D is a source of competitive advantage; if successful, it takes away market share from a rival company. For every winner, there is a loser. It does not add to the productive capital base in the same way as investment in fixed assets and is therefore less important for economic growth.
The graph below shows that while total investment appears to be holding up, investment in tangible productivity-enhancing assets continues to decline. The high value of q over the past 30 years has not led to an increase in material investment.
How to Increase Growth and Reduce Instability
What can we do? Maybe I’m extending the analogy, but Smithers suggests both tangible and intangible change. The tangible change is to modify taxes to encourage business investment and to pay for this by increasing taxes on current consumption.
An increase in investment should bring two concrete benefits: in the long term, it will increase the rate of economic growth and gradually bring stock prices in line with asset values, thereby reducing the risk of financial crises. The tricky part is ensuring that this happens without increasing the budget deficit.
If taxes are lowered to encourage business to invest, this will reduce government revenue and, if nothing else changes, the budget deficit will increase. To compensate for this, Smithers says we need to raise consumption taxes – for you and me, that means higher income or sales tax.
Its intangible goal is also ambitious: to change the economic consensus so that the importance of the stock market is widely understood and recognized. If that were the case, central bankers facing future recessions would be able to say – we have lowered rates as much as we can, more and the stock market will be dangerously out of balance and another crisis will occur.
It is an ambitious program with obvious political challenges. It may take another financial crisis for us to find the will to make the changes he proposes. Yet his work gives us a better understanding of how the economy really works and how it can work better. It’s a good first step.
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/kevincoldiron/2022/07/31/economics-of-the-stock-market/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Boris Johnson’s father Stanley and sister Rachel arrive at PM and Carrie’s lavish wedding celebrations in the Cotswolds July 31, 2022
- Heavy rains and thunderstorms to hit Britain in tropical and muggy weather July 31, 2022
- Bollywood star Kajol celebrates 30 years in cinema July 31, 2022
- What Dijon Johnsons Cancellation Means For Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Recruiting July 31, 2022
- Prime Minister Modi has turned governance upside down, has direct connection to people, says Nirmala Sitharaman July 31, 2022