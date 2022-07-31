S&P 500 new highs this year as bear market ends





According to Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, new highs in the stock market could come much sooner than investors expected.

He said the S&P 500 could hit new highs before the end of the year as the 2022 bear market is over.

“When bad news isn’t dragging markets down, it’s time for investors to evaluate,” Lee said. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> The stock market could be bracing for new highs before the end of the year as the 2022 bear market is over, by Fundstrat Tom Lee said in a note Friday. “The biggest takeaway for me from the events of this week? Compelling and arguably decisive evidence that the ‘bottom is in’ the 2022 bear market is over,” he said. Lee’s confidence comes from the fact that between a negative GDP, another Interest rate hike of 75 basis points from the Fed, and more natural gas volatility due to the Russian Nord Stream pipeline drama, a lot of bad news happened this week and yet the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 managed to stage a 3% rally. “When bad news isn’t dragging markets down, it’s time for investors to evaluate,” Lee said. On the earnings front, despite a strong US dollar and heightened economic uncertainty, companies are reporting better-than-expected results. While 52% of S&P 500 companies have already reported second-quarter earnings, 73% beat earnings estimates by 7% at the median. Earnings are important because, in the long run, they are what determine stock prices. Earnings from mega-cap tech giants Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Apple all eased investor concerns about their growth resilience and ability to manage inflation, helping to generate sizable gains in their share price this week. Lee believes the economy has reached the pivot point where the incoming data will be significantly less negative and the tailwinds for disinflation should strengthen. Commodities, from metals to oil to grains, have fallen in recent weeks, which has already led to price cuts for consumers. And if the Federal Reserve continues to mirror the 1982 actions of then-Fed Chairman Paul Volcker, the stock market could fully rally and hit new highs within the next four months, Lee said. “During Volcker’s War on Inflation, stocks bottomed out in August 1982. This was two months before Volcker abandoned ‘anti-inflation’ measures. More importantly, stocks recovered all 36 month bear market loss in 4 months,” he explained. Powell may also be set to abandon some anti-inflationary measures soon, as he hinted at Wednesday’s meeting that the Fed would be more data-dependent in its rate-hike decisions and declined to provide guidance for the Fed’s September meeting. If disinflationary forces take hold, as Lee expects, it could cause Powell to abandon the Fed’s current tightening policy and halt rate hikes. “In 2022, that means stocks could hit new highs ahead of YE. That’s why we think [the] The S&P 500 could be above 4,800 before the end of the year,” Lee said, representing upside potential of 16% from Friday’s close.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/stock-market-outlook-bear-market-over-new-sp500-highs-fundstrat-2022-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos