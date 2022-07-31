Stock market investors will remain on the sidelines





ANALYSTS expect a larger portion of investors to stay away this trading week as the Philippines Stock Exchange fell 63.33 points, or 0.99%, to close at 6 on Friday. 315.93. Japhet Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financial Inc., said this was due to investors waiting for local market catalysts, particularly July inflation data. “A reading below June’s inflation of 6.1% could boost positive sentiment, while a further increase could lead to selling pressures on the local stock exchange,” Tantiangco said. “But on a positive note, the peso is now back above the 56 level to the US dollar, closing at 55.13 last week. If its appreciation continues, this could also help boost optimism on the market. market too.” Chart-wise, Tantiangco thinks immediate market support will be around 6,280 as it managed to break above its 10- and 20-day exponential moving averages last week, while immediate resistance is seen in the range 6,350-6,400. Meanwhile, 2TradeAsia suggests focusing on first-half earnings as early indications of interim results from some big-cap companies have been encouraging. Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for the Manila Times daily newsletters By registering with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and accept the terms of use and the privacy policy. “Claims will be highlighted this week, especially for other major capitals due to report on first half results: BDO Unibank Inc., SM, Metro Pacific Investments, PLDT Inc., San Miguel Group, Semirara Mining and Power Corp., Robinsons’ Retail Holdings Inc., International Container and Terminal Services Inc., and Ayala Land Inc. Together, they make up approximately 38-40% of the index’s main basket,” the 2TradeAsia report states. 2TradeAsia expects immediate support to come in between 6100 and 6200, with resistance levels hovering between 6450 and 6550. Finally, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael Ricafort noted that local market sentiment was buoyed last week after President Ferdinand “Bongbong’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) “Marcos Jr. covered many priorities related to the economy and reiterated the early signals from the administration’s economic team, particularly economic growth targets and fiscal management in terms of reducing the government’s budget deficit. countries and the debt-to-gross domestic product ratio. “Chairman Marcos also signaled that there would be no more lockdowns. This could help support a faster economic recovery and better fiscal management performance, leading to increased sales, revenue and valuations. for some listed companies,” Ricafort said. SONA helped with direction, but global headwinds, such as US economic data and the war on Ukraine, continued to influence local markets. Ricafort estimates immediate support at 6000-6100 and immediate resistance at 6500-6600.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manilatimes.net/2022/08/01/business/top-business/stock-investors-to-remain-at-sidelines/1852948 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos