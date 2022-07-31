Dow, S&P and Nasdaq record their best month since 2020, but pitfalls remain





Investors ended the month with a basket of red flags on the economy, but all three major market averages posted the best month since 2020, factoring in inflation and confirmation of the recession. For the S&P 500, the broadest measure of stocks, investors would need to go back to 1939 to see a similar performance in July. Overall, the benchmark rose 9.1% during the month, the biggest percentage and point gain since November 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data Group. And it could continue to climb, according to Fundstrat Global Advisors managing director Mark Newton, who forecasts a target of 4,000 to 4,200 by mid-September, but warns it could arrive without some pullback. WHY BEEF PRICES MAY GO HIGHER “The first part of August has been historically negative, and many cycles show that markets should consolidate a bit over the next two weeks. For investors who are just waking up to this rally, I don’t think not that it is the ideal place to invest new money,” he advised. THE UNITED STATES IS IN RECESSION For the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, the month was the best performance on record, as tracked by the Dow Jones Market Data Group, up 12.3% for the highest percentage gain since April 2020 – fueled by better-than-expected results from Microsoft, Amazon and Apple, as well as falling Treasury yields, with the 10-year standing at 2.642% on Friday. Teleprinter Security Last To change To change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 280.74 +4.33 +1.57% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 134.95 +12.67 +10.36% AAPL APPLE INC. 162.51 +5.16 +3.28% These flagship companies have helped overshadow the bad economic news. Investors were hit by confirmation of a recession in the United States after second-quarter GDP contracted 0.9%, the second consecutive negative reading. This follows a 75 basis point rate hike by the Federal Reserve to rein in runaway inflation, which remains stubbornly high. And on Friday, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge rose 6.8% on an annual basis, a new high in 40 years. Excluding volatile foods and energy, the rise was 4.8%, as reported by the Commerce Department. POWELL GUARANTEES THE FED IS ‘FOCUSED’ ON FIGHTING INFLATION “I can’t understand a stock market going up because there’s clearly slowing growth and probably a recession, and this statement from the Fed on Wednesday was about as hawkish as one would expect. I’ve never heard of a hawkish Fed and a declining economy being good for stocks,” former National Economic Council director Larry Lindsey told FOX Business’ Larry Kudlow. As for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, on Friday it was on the verge of exiting the bear market it entered in March. For July, the Dow Jones added 6.7%, the biggest point and percentage gain since November 2020. To officially break out of its bear market, the average must close at 32,877.66 or above, like the follows the Dow Jones Market Data Group. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE While its second-quarter true earnings were broadly strong with 73% of companies reporting positive earnings and 66% positive revenue, third-quarter targets are down, according to FactSet senior earnings analyst John Butters. . “During the month of July, analysts lowered third-quarter EPS estimates by an above-average margin,” he wrote in his latest research report. “The market will certainly be watching EPS estimate revisions over the next few weeks to see if analysts continue to lower EPS estimates” for the year 2022 and 2023, he added.

