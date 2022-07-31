Investor financial literacy is key to a stable stock market





Experts have emphasized the financial literacy of investors to save their hard-earned investments while making profits in the capital market. They made the suggestions at a conference held on Saturday as part of a decision by the Bangladesh Securities Commission (BSEC) to hold a nationwide investor education fair. Investors will need to acquire basic knowledge before investing in the capital market, said BSEC Chairman Prof. Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam. He also said that investors will have to make decisions independently without paying attention to rumours. Those afraid of high risk should invest in mutual funds and bonds, the BSEC chairman said. In his speech, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Cultural Affairs KM Khalid emphasized the security of investments. “Investments are for financial aid and savings, so security is important for investments,” Mr. Khalid said. Mymensingh City Corporation Mayor Ekramul Haque Titu, Chairman of Mymensingh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Aminul Haq Shamim, two BSEC Commissioners, Dr Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed and Dr Rumana Islam; Kamrul Haq Maruf, Divisional Commissioner of Mymensingh Md Shafiqur Reza Biswas, Executive Director of BSEC Mohammad Rezaul Karim among others were present at the conference. Meanwhile, BSEC and BASM held the inaugural ceremony of the Investor Education Fair on Friday at Mymensingh Town Hall. At the ceremony, BSEC Commissioner Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed said that many investors were selling their securities bought with their hard-earned money following rumours. News about the fuel shortage is rumour, Ahmed also said. He said investors should not be excited when making a decision regarding capital market investments. “You should not pay attention to such rumors because the country has the capacity to store oil for 40 days or more and the oil is stored for 36 days,” the BSEC commissioner said. He said eight ships loaded with oil will arrive in August and that is why investors should not panic with rumours. The securities regulator continuously holds education fairs across the country because there is no alternative to investment education, he added.

