Israel’s Marijuana Bubble Burst: Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Eliminates TA-Cannabis Index, Ending Highest Level in Three Years





Just three years ago, much of Israeli society, including former prime ministers, defense bigwigs and celebrities, seemed to be enamored with the country’s rising cannabis industry. Former Prime Minister Ehud Barakwas named CEO of InterCureINCRwhich then began trading on the NASDAQ.Ehud Olmert,also a former prime minister who served time for massive financial corruption, invested in Univo pharmaceuticals, a medical marijuana company… and so many other Israeli politicians and entrepreneurs who jumped on the green rush bandwagon .



Even more investors joined us when several companies listed on theTel Aviv Stock Exchange(TASE) or went public through the backdoor process of merging with publicly traded shell companies. In December 2020, TASE launched a TA-Cannabis Index, “which was questionably useful from day one”, according to the Israeli daily Haaretz, although others jumped for joy.



But, alas, the cannabis bubble has collapsed The index fell 70% and theTASE has announced that the TA-Cannabis Index will be discontinued from August 4.



Yaniv Pagot, sales managerindices and derivatives at TASE, denied that the exchange had been swept up in the irrational exuberance produced by cannabis investments even as the industry was touted as the country’s next big boom. We didn’t get carried away with this and provided the market with a product that accurately reflected the state of the cannabis industry.



Throughout indices 18 month shelf life, the combined market value of its component companies was too low for a fund to track. It started with nine companies with a combined value of NIS 1.7 billion ($490 million), but much of that was down to one company,InterCure,which recently released positive preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2022. Why now? “So far the decision had been to try to preserve the index for a bit longer, assuming the cost of doing so wasn’t too dramatic as there are no products tracking it, said Pagot, that is, mutual funds or exchange-traded funds.



“Once you have an index that includes a stock worth 70% of the total, like InterCure on TA-Cannabis, it becomes irrelevant that the index can’t be used as a benchmark. That doesn’t happen anywhere, or on the moon or elsewhere, Pagot told by Haaretz. What message does delisting from the CannabisIndex send to investors? That today, unfortunately, the industry is not diversified enough and lacks companies with an appropriate volume of economic activity that respects investors and the value of the index,” Pagot said. Photo courtesy TASE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/22/07/28280898/israels-marijuana-bubble-bursts-tel-aviv-stock-exchange-eliminates-ta-cannabis-index-ending-thre The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos