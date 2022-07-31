A large fund sells AMD shares. He bought Intel, AT&T and Starbucks.

Text size





One of the largest public pension plans in the Americas has made big changes to some of its biggest investments.

In the second quarter, State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio nearly halved an investment in the chipmaker

Advanced micro-systems



(ticker: AMD) and bought more shares of its semiconductor rival

Intel



(

INTC



), telecommunications company

AT&T



(T) and coffee chain

Starbucks



(UNDER).

STRS Ohio, as the repo is known, disclosed stock trades, among other things, in a form he filled out with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Ohio Pension did not respond to a request for comment. This managed $98 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021.

STRS Ohio sold 603,740 AMD shares to end the second quarter with 663,882 shares. The stock plunged 47% in the first half of the year, compared to a drop of 21% in the

S&P 500 Index

.

So far in the third quarter, stocks are up 24% and the index 9.1%.

A bill to subsidize the construction of semiconductor factories in the United States, if signed by President Joe Biden, would not mean a quick fix for the industry in general or for AMD in particular, because the company subcontracts the manufacturing. Wenamed AMD CEO Lisa Su to our latest Top CEOs list, and credits her with overseeing a nearly 70% sales increase in 2021; Intels revenue was roughly flat. At least one observer has noted that AMD has been taking market share from Intel recently.

Intel stock fell 27% in first half; so far in the third quarter, shares are down 3.0%. Intel’s second-quarter earnings, released last week, came in well below expectations, sending shares tumbling. Investors had prepared for bad news in the face of plummeting PC sales, but they were unprepared for such a dramatic shortfall. Earlier this year, we suggested that Intel cut its dividend.

Put simply, the $6 billion a year Intel has earmarked for paying shareholders would be better spent on R&D and growing or maintaining its capital investments, we wrote.

The repo purchased an additional 435,873 Intel shares to end the second quarter with 1.9 million shares.

STRS Ohio purchased an additional 392,845 AT&T shares to bring its investment to 3.5 million shares. The stock is up 8.2% in the first half of the year and so far in the third quarter the stock is down 10%.

AT&T is leaner now than in the past, having spun off its media assets in April as

Discovery of Warner Bros.



(WBD) in combination with Discovery. AT&T’s second quarter report in July sent shares lower, but one analyst wrote it was actually good, citing strength in the company’s core business. AT&T’s chief financial officer hinted that the company may need to consider price hikes.

Inflation this year has already seen Starbucks raise priceseven as legendary CEO Howard Schultz returned for a third stint at the head of the company. We believe the worst is already behind Starbucks, and noted how stocks outperformed during Schultz’s final stint as CEO.

Starbucks shares have fallen 35% in the first half of the year, and so far in the third quarter, shares are up 11%.

STRS Ohio purchased an additional 161,455 Starbucks shares to end the second quarter with 738,559 shares.

Write to Ed Lin at [email protected] and follow @BarronsEdLin.