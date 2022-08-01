See 15 stocks that could rally after the election – 07/31/2022

The Brazilian stock market rallied after an overall low first half. Even so, the country’s stock market still has stocks that are heavily undervalued, but with growth potential.

for request of Sheetthree experts listed stocks that were reversed by the turbulence generated by external crises, such as the surge in global inflation with the restriction of supply caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, and internal, such as the growing fiscal risk with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) increasing spending to improve their chances of re-election.

If, on the one hand, the outcome of the war and the end of the inflationary process are difficult to predict, the internal environment tends to become less unfavorable after the election period. This is the main variable taken into account for the expected recovery of the selected stocks.

The report selected 15 actives from just over two dozen nominations. The criterion for exclusion was the price much higher than in the period immediately before the start of the pandemic or the presence of high volatility at that time, as is the case of the sector of raw materials linked to exploration and oil export.

The multiple or price/earnings index, an indicator used to measure the performance of a share, was the criterion most applied in the analyses, but not the only one.

Comments also touched on issues such as the prospect of improving economic conditions that led to the stock devaluation, in addition to specific expectations for each company mentioned.

O Bank of Brazil “The stock is currently trading at very low multiples,” according to analyst Leonardo Oliveira of Lumi Research.

Oliveira considers that in addition to being highly discounted relative to its private sector peers, BB’s shares are valued in a very pessimistic scenario for the bank, despite the company distributing high dividends and generating profitability on its assets.

Private companies controlled by state-owned companies also tend to profit from the end of the election period, according to Oliveira. He cites the case of acean insurance company controlled by Caixa Econmica Federal.

The company is, in the analyst’s opinion, an example of a company that is delisted simply because of the fear of some type of loss possibly caused by an intervention in Caixa.

Bradescoto be “the most discounted private”, and Itau“best managed” are the bets on the banking segment of Idean Alves, head of the trading desk and partner of Ao Brasil Investimentos.

Alves also points out that Banco do Brasil is, for many, the cheapest of the banks and also the one that “suffers the most from political risk” and “government interference”. For the specialist, in addition to the uncertain external scenario, the budgetary risk penalizes the entire sector.

“A weaker economy generates less activity and increases the risk of default, forcing banks to increase provisions for bad debts,” he assesses.

Suffering since the start of the pandemic, retail has strong, traditional businesses with stocks that are hugely undervalued on the stock market. Magazine Luiza, Via retail and American are prime examples, according to Alves.

“Businesses have fallen by more than 50% [neste ano]with a difficult economic scenario, unstable politics, high inflation and unemployment,” he comments. “They can recover if there is an inversion in the yield curve.”

Good consolidated businesses in the retail sector that will also benefit if inflation slows and interest rates fall include Vivara and Centauraccording to the associate of Brasil Investimentos.

It also bets on the anticipation of a drop in interest rates, it indicates the start of the branch of discount vouchers Mliuz and the financial BTG Pactual and Pan Bank like long-term bets.

Also battered by the cost of credit and inflation, the construction sector has room for improvement on the stock market, according to Leandro Petrokas, partner at Quantzed, a technology and education company for investors.

“Rising interest rates and inflation reduce disposable income, as well as rising commodity costs,” he says.

“After this perfect storm, expect the sector to perform again, especially companies that have no debt and operate in major centres,” he said.

It draws attention to the growth potential of miter. The construction company operates in the capital of So Paulo in several segments, which gives it the ability to meet the demands of a city with a serious housing deficit. “We understand that current prices do not reflect the company’s ability to generate medium-term results,” she comments.

The fuel dispenser vibrate energy enters the Petrokas list because, despite improving operations since privatization in 2019, when it ceased to be a subsidiary of Petrobras, the company is trading below its potential stock market price.

“The company generates a lot of cash, pays reasonable dividends and invests in new projects in other business areas, such as renewable energy and gas distribution,” adds Petrokas.

Also below their multiples, the stock prices of Celesc (Santa Catarina Power Plants) do not reflect the improvement in the company’s results, according to the Quantzed partner.

“The company is reducing its debt, improving its capital structure and has a trigger [gatilho] in the medium term it would be its privatization,” he says.