NNPC reformed listing in Osunkeye stock exchange





AA renowned industrialist, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye, has pleaded for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, which is just breathing its fresh air as a private company, to be listed on the local stock exchange. Going public will allow it to operate transparently and profitably, Osunkeye said. He was speaking as Chairman on the occasion of the inauguration of Chief Mr. Oluwole Adeosun as the 12th President of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) in Lagos this weekend. NNPC, formerly a state-owned company, was unveiled last week by President Muhammadu Buhari as a private company, following its change in status after the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act. The new company can take advantage of the initial public offering (IPO) to raise capital to boost its operations and generate taxes for the government, Osunkeye said. The federal government must review the introduction of the Capital Gain Tax (CGT), the mode of implementation of which is not yet clear. The heinous tax increases the cost of funds for companies and also reduces the value of capital appreciation for shareholders. The government can encourage startups to register in the securities market by granting tax holidays of about three years to such companies and promoting their products and services, said Osunkeye, who straddles the Nigerian business world for decades. decades. Among other positions he held, he worked at Nestle Nigeria Plc. from 1972, he served as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer for eight years, from 1991 to 1999. This year’s inauguration comes at a critical time in the global economy when countries, including advanced economies, are under pressure to fight rising inflation and at the same time maintain prices, stability, a double-edged weapon. The ultimate challenge is how the government, other capital market regulators and operators can work harmoniously to encourage investors, Osunkeye noted. Commenting on the activities of CIS, he commended the Institute’s Board of Directors and management for providing quality training to members to improve their service delivery. In his acceptance speech, Adeosun articulated, among other things, six pillars that guide his tenure. He assured that his administration would build on the solid foundations laid by the institute’s founding fathers and successive presidents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailytrust.com/list-reformed-nnpc-on-stock-exchange-osunkeye The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos