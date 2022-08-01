Stock rebound tested by China risks: Market recap





(Bloomberg) – Equities in Asia face a mixed start on Monday as economic and regulatory challenges swirling around China temper some of the optimism sparked by a recent rebound in risk appetite. Futures rose for Japan and Australia but fell for Hong Kong after the best month for global equities since 2020, which narrowed their fall this year to 16%. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell. Data over the weekend indicated a surprise contraction in Chinese factory activity, illustrating the cost of Beijing’s preference for mobility restrictions to fight Covid. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. sank on Wall Street on Friday after being added to a list of companies facing delisting in the United States for not providing access to audits. This sent the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index plummeting. Treasuries start August with a 10-year yield at 2.65%, down from June’s peak near 3.50%. A slowing economy dampened expectations of the size of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes needed to rein in high inflation, encouraging the July rally in stocks and bonds. Equities have also benefited from strong US earnings – more than 70% of companies have so far exceeded expectations. Markets want to trade the peak rate narrative that has given risky assets some breathing room, wrote Eric Robertsen, chief strategist at Standard Chartered Bank Plc, in a note. We are changing our bias from bearish to neutral. But Fed officials may be wary of market rallies that ease financial conditions and thus jeopardize the goal of dampening demand to help control price pressures. Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Sunday that the central bank is committed to doing what is necessary to meet the long-term inflation target of 2%, a target that remains a long way off. He is not voting on monetary policy this year. The dollar was stable against its major peers at the start of Asian trading. Friday’s data showed the personal consumption expenditure index — the basis for the Fed’s inflation target — rose 6.8% in June from a year earlier. Elsewhere, investors are watching the Asia trip of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosis. A statement from his office omitted any mention of a possible stopover in Taiwan. A visit could stoke US-China tensions on the island. What to watch this week: Airbnb, Alibaba, BP and HSBC are among the earnings reports

PMIs from the United States, China and the Eurozone, among others, on Monday.

US construction spending, ISM manufacturing, Monday.

Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision on Tuesday.

US JOLTS jobs, Tuesday.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard are scheduled to speak at separate events on Tuesday.

OPEC+ exit meeting, Wednesday.

US factory orders, durable goods, ISM services, Wednesday.

BOE rate decision Thursday.

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, Commerce, Thursday.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester is scheduled to speak on Thursday.

US employment report for July, Friday. Some of the major movements in the markets: Shares The S&P 500 rose 1.4% on Friday

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.8% on Friday

Nikkei 225 futures climbed 0.8%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.7%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.3% Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% on Friday

The euro was at $1.0221

The Japanese yen was at 133.22 to the dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.7461 to the dollar Obligations The yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell three basis points to 2.65% on Friday Goods West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.952 a barrel

Gold was at $1,765.94 an ounce. 2022 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/stock-rebound-faces-test-from-china-related-risks-markets-wrap-1.1799661 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos