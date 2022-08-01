Alibaba shares fall in Hong Kong after US delisting threat





Ali Baba BABA slipped as much as 6% in Hong Kong on Monday morning, but then cut losses to 3.8% in the afternoon.

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba plunged 11% on Friday after the Securities and Exchange Commission placed the company on his watch list.

Investors have been concerned about the tech giant for years. In late 2020, Alibaba was caught up in a massive crackdown in China against the country’s booming tech sector. The stock has fallen nearly 70% from its all-time high.

The crackdown, coupled with a weakening economy, has slowed revenue growth for many tech companies and wiped out billions of dollars from the market capitalization of Chinese companies.

The SEC has the power to kick companies off Wall Street if they don’t allow US watchdogs to inspect their financial audits for three consecutive years. China has for years rejected US audits of its companies, citing national security concerns. It requires companies that are listed overseas to hold their audit documents in mainland China, where they cannot be reviewed by foreign agencies. JD.com J.D. Baidu BEGINNING Yum China Holdings YUMC So far, the SEC has added more than 150 companies to his watch list including Didi,and On Monday, Alibaba said it would monitor market developments and “strive to maintain its listed status on both the NYSE and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.” Last week the company announced it would seek a primary listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange, a move seen by many analysts as preparation for a potential loss of direct access to the US capital market. Currently, Alibaba has a secondary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. “A primary listing status in Hong Kong gives Chinese ADRs (American Depository Shares) the opportunity to diversify their listing risk and retain access to the public equity market” if they are forced to leave the United States, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a latest report. the week. Alibaba’s smooth transition of listing status could also “pave the way” for many other Chinese ADRs to pursue a similar change, Citi analysts said separately. CNN Business’ Julia Horowitz contributed to this report.

