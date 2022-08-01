GXO will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange to mark





GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), today announced that CEO Malcolm Wilson will be joined by company representatives and members of the GXO Board of Directors to ring the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, to mark the one-year anniversary of becoming a stand-alone company. GXO is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and a recent addition to the Fortune 500. I am extremely proud of the 120,000 GXO team members worldwide who made our first year a huge success,” said Malcolm Wilson, CEO of GXO. By becoming GXO, we have created a pure-play logistics leader focused on accelerating growth and creating value for all of our stakeholders. As a leader in warehousing services and solutions, we remain committed to driving continuous improvement for our customers, partners, employees and our planet and are well positioned for future growth. In its first year as a standalone company, GXO received an AA ESG rating from MSCI, placing it first among its peers, released its first ESG report, and was recognized for its employment and development programs. inclusion for veterans and people with disabilities. Additionally, the company was recently named Supplier of the Year for Support and Services by aerospace leader Boeing. GXO to Release Second Quarter Results After Market Close on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 and at investor.gxo.com About GXO Logistics GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure contract logistics provider and benefits from the rapid growth of e-commerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 120,000 team members in more than 900 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s largest blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and e-commerce solutions at scale and speed. GXO’s headquarters are in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Media contacts Matthew Schmidt

