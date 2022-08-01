Stock Market Today: Dow Futures Slide, Oil Falls, Alibaba Shares Rise

Text size





Shares slid to start trading in August with the economic outlook and recession risk focusing on corporate earnings in the week ahead.

future for the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

fell 70 points, or 0.2%, after the index gained 315 points last Friday to close at 32,845.



S&P500

futures signaled a start of 0.3% in the red, with heavy tech stocks



Nasdaq

is about to fall 0.3%.

Overseas, the pan-European



Stoxx 600

was 0.3% higher, while Hong Kong



Hang Seng Index

ended just above flat, underperforming the other Asian indices. Chinese stocks were weighed after government data showed the manufacturing PMI unexpectedly fell to 49 in July from 50.2 in June, missing growth expectations of a month to month.

The economic outlook remains the focus of attention in the United States, where investors are watching data closely for signs of a slowdown in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy shift this year.

Faced with the highest inflation in decades, the Fed quickly tightened policy to rein in rising prices, raising interest rates four times this year, including gigantic 75 basis point rate hikes in June and July. While the central bank is expected to continue raising borrowing costs to weigh on economic demand, the risk remains that the United States will be pushed into recession.

It’s a complicated outlook at the moment because we don’t think the US is in a typical recession yet, but it almost certainly will be within a few quarters. The lag is supportive for markets compared to what was assessed a few weeks ago, but it’s hard to say the outlook is positive, said Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid.

The week ahead contains data such as JOLT job openings on Tuesday, factory orders and the ISM services index on Wednesday, unemployment insurance claims and the trade deficit on Thursday, ahead of the report on the employment in the United States with nonfarm payrolls on Friday. Corporate earnings this week include the results of

ActivisionBlizzard



(ticker: ATVI) on Monday, before

BP



(

BP



),

caterpillar



(CAT),

Advanced micro-systems



(AMD),

PayPal



(PYPL),

Modern



(ARNM),

Conoco Phillips



(COP), and others in the coming days.

Markets haven’t had a chance to cool down for the summer yet and maybe they won’t get the chance with the US payrolls on Friday, followed by [consumer price index data] Wednesday [August 10], added Reid. If nothing out of the ordinary happens in these two draws, maybe we can have a quiet two or three weeks.

In commodities, oil prices were falling in the wake of weak manufacturing PMI data out of China, which revealed the stark effects of recent Covid-19 lockdowns on the world’s second-largest economy. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2% to under $97 a barrel.

The biggest contributor to this recent change is undoubtedly the news that factory activity in the world’s largest oil importer, China, has unexpectedly fallen, said Sophie Lund-Yates, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. . This latest set of data does very little to offset concerns about darkening global economic output.

Here are two stocks in motion on Monday:

Ali Baba



(BABA) gained 2% in premarket trading in the United States after falling 11% last Friday. The Chinese tech giant said it would work to maintain its listings in New York and Hong Kong, after being added to a Securities and Exchange Commission list of Chinese companies that could be delisted if they failed to meet not meet audit requirements.

Boeing



(BA) rose 2.5% in the pre-market, after the aircraft manufacturer temporarily avoided a strike at three factories that manufacture military equipment and US regulators approved the company’s plan to validate repairs of the 787.

Write to Jack Denton at [email protected]