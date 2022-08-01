Stocks fall, profits, jobs and inflation in a nutshell – Five things to know

Here are five things you need to know for Monday, August 1:

1. — Stock futures fall as earnings and cloudy economic outlook dominate

US stock index futures fell overnight after Wall Street ended its best month since 2020 amid continued uncertainty over the direction of the economy and whether profits will continue to exceed expectations in a context of still galloping inflation and rising interest rates.

On Wall Street, futures tied to the S&P 500 point to an opening bell drop of 10.75 points while those tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are priced for a drop of 42 points. Tech-focused Nasdaq futures are pointing down 32.5 points.

The price of West Texas crude fell $1.30 a barrel, while bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies slipped around 2%.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 315.50 points, or 1%, to close at 32,845.13, marking a third straight day of gains; the S&P 500 climbed 57.86 points, or 1.4%, to 4,130.29, up for a third straight day; and the Nasdaq Composite rose 228.09 points, or 1.9%, to end at 12,390.69, its third consecutive day of gains.

For the week, the Dow Jones gained 3%, the S&P 500 rose 4.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 4.7%. For July, the Dow Jones rose 6.7%, the S&P 500 jumped 9.1% and the Nasdaq jumped 12.3%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. These are the best monthly results for the Dow and S&P 500 since November 2020, and the best month for the Nasdaq since April 2020.

Investors are betting on another massive Fed rate hike in September, with CME Group’s FedWatch suggesting nearly an 80% chance of a 50 basis point hike, after the gloomy assessment of first-quarter growth in the last week.

Treasury bond yields, meanwhile, edged higher, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury trading up 0.02% at 2.661%. The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, fell 0.43% to 105.909.

In overseas markets, European stocks were silent on Monday to start the new month as investors digested a fresh round of corporate earnings.

The region-wide Stoxx 600 index rose 0.83% in early trading, putting the benchmark on pace for a gain of around 7% in July.

2. — Oil futures fall ahead of key OPEC meeting

Oil prices fell early Monday as investors braced for this week’s meeting of officials from OPEC and other major producers on supply adjustments.

Brent crude futures fell 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $103.34 a barrel in overnight trading. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.87 a barrel, down 75 cents, or 0.7%, after hitting a session low of $97.55 when trading began in Asia.

Both contracts rebounded above $2 a barrel on Friday as risk appetite improved among investors. However, Brent and WTI both ended July with their second consecutive monthly losses for the first time since 2020, as soaring inflation and rising interest rates raised fears of a recession that would erode demand for oil. fuel.

ANZ analysts say fuel sales to UK drivers are falling, while demand for petrol remains below its five-year average for this time of year. Reflecting this, analysts in a Reuters poll have cut their forecast for average Brent prices in 2022 to $105.75 a barrel and WTI to $101.28 for the first time since April.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, will meet on Wednesday to decide on September production.

In early August, OPEC+ implemented record production cuts fully reversed since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold in 2020.

The group’s new general secretary, Haitham al-Ghais, reiterated on Sunday that Russia’s membership of OPEC+ is vital for the success of the deal, Kuwaiti newspaper Alrai reported.

Meanwhile, U.S. oil production continued to rise as the number of rigs rose by 11 in July, rising for a record 23rd consecutive month, according to data from Baker Hughes.

3. — Alibaba seeks to keep its US listing intact

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA) said it would comply with US regulators and work to maintain its listings in New York and Hong Kong.

On Monday, Alibaba said it had been added to the SEC’s list, saying its audits for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 could not be fully reviewed by the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.

Under the HFCAA, if the PCAOB cannot fully inspect the audits of a U.S.-listed company’s financial statements for three consecutive years of “no inspection,” the SEC is required to cease trading in the securities. of the company in the US markets.

“Alibaba will continue to monitor market developments, comply with applicable laws and regulations, and strive to maintain its listed status on both the NYSE and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange,” he said. said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday.

The statement came after Alibaba was added to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s list of Chinese companies at risk of delisting for failing to meet audit requirements on Friday. As a result, U.S.-listed Alibaba shares plunged 11% in Friday’s trading session.

On Monday, the stock was down more than 5% in Hong Kong, but recovered to trade around 2.2%.

Under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, the SEC identifies public companies that have retained the services of a registered public accounting firm to issue an audit report when the firm has a branch or office.

4. — Starbucks Set to Report Strong Second Quarter Results

Starbucks (SEX) – Get the Starbucks Corporation report will announce results on Tuesday that are expected to show second-quarter revenue of $8.1 billion and earnings per share of $9.76.

The coffee chain’s update on store closures, a growing push for unionization and reading consumer demand for higher prices are all seen as key points that could have ripple effects in the consumer sector.

Evercore ISI is positive ahead of the report, believing a faster-than-expected rebound in China in the quarter will support second-half guidance. The company also believes the chain has some pricing power that will help improve results.

“We believe there remains a significant deal growth opportunity for Starbucks,” analyst David Palmer warned ahead of the report. Palmer and his team envision a more significant improvement in transaction trends in 2023 as the company makes changes to bar configuration and technology to bolster production capacity.

5. — Google launches “Simplicity Sprint” in a bid to increase worker productivity

Google is launching a new effort called “Simplicity Sprint” with the goal of improving efficiency and boosting employee focus.

The alphabet (GOOGL) – Get the Alphabet Inc. report.The corporate-owned company got its regular hands last Wednesday, and the tone was somewhat urgent as employees expressed concern over the layoffs and CEO Sundar Pichai asked employees for their thoughts, according to attendees and related internal documentation viewed by CNBC.

Google’s productivity as a company isn’t where it should be, even with the workforce it has, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees at the meeting, according to CNBC.

“I wanted to provide additional context following our results and also ask for your assistance,” Pichai opened, referring to the company’s second-quarter earnings report released last Tuesday. “Clearly we face a challenging macroeconomic environment with more uncertainty ahead.”

He added: “There are real concerns that our productivity as a whole is not where it should be for the workforce we have.” He asked employees to help “create a more mission-focused, more product-focused, customer-focused culture. We should think about how we can minimize distractions and really raise the bar for product excellence and productivity. »

It comes after the company reported its second straight quarter of weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue. Revenue growth slowed to 13% in the quarter from 62% a year earlier, when the company was benefiting from the post-pandemic reopening and consumer spending was up.

It also comes after Pichai recently announced that it would slow the pace of hiring and investment until 2023, asking employees to work “with greater urgency” and “more hunger” than indicated “the sunnier days”.