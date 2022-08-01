How much more pain can stock market bears take?

Bullish and Bearish Symbol – Stock Market Concept. Getty



There was no doubt early last week that traders and investors were worried about the stock market ahead of FOMC meetings as well as big tech earnings. The Wall Street Journal commented that a mixed set of earnings reports has charted a choppy path for markets ahead of a critical Federal Reserve meeting this week.

Tech stocks fell sharply on July 22n/a in reaction to Snap’s dismal results as some of the biggest tech companies due to report this week were also dropped.

Amazon.com (AMZN) for example is down 8% since July 22n/a through July 26 to close at $114.81. Those who sold likely had some regrets at the end of the week as AMZN closed at $134. 95 up more than 10% for the week. Other battered tech giants like Microsoft

MSFT

(MSFT) also had a strong week rising 7.8% to close at $280.74. MSFT recorded a Tuesday low of $249.57.

This was the post-earnings action in MSFT after its earnings as well as the action in S&P futures (see Tweet) which indicated that Tuesday’s market decline was over. Wednesday’s strong open also supported the bullish case.

Of course, those short of the big names in tech had an even worse week. Last week’s technical studies indicated that the shorts would be in a hurry and they certainly did.

Last week’s strong gains and June’s impressive monthly performance weren’t enough to convince many that stocks can go even higher.

Markets Tom Aspray – ViperReport.com



Falling yields propelled the Dow Jones Utility Average ($UTIL) to a 6.6% gain for the week, with the Dow Jones Transportation Average not far behind as it rose 5.8%. $UTIL is the only average in the table above that is higher since the beginning of the year (YTD).

There were also strong gains in the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 which rose 4.5% and 4.3% respectively. Both are still posting double-digit year-to-date losses, while the 3% gain for the Dow Jones Industrials lifted it to a 9.6% loss for the year. SPDR gold stocks (GLD

GLD

) posted a nice gain of 2.1% for the week.

SPY weekly Tom Aspray – ViperReport.com



What about market action? There has been a dramatic improvement over the past week in the outlook for the Spyder Trust (SPY

SPY



TO SPY

) as it closed well above the 38.2% Fibonacci resistance at $407.17 and the 20-week EMA at $406.89. The 50% level is at $421.08 and a close of the S&P 500 above 4200 is likely to attract market attention. The 61.8% resistance sits at $434.98 with the weekly downtrend a-line a bit higher.

The weekly S&P 500 Advance/decline line was very strong last week as it closed above resistance (line c) which is a sign that a important bottom is in place. The WMA tries to go higher and must hold on all pullbacks. The weekly NYSE Stocks Only A/D and NYSE All A/D lines (not shown) also closed the week above their moving averages and resistance.

AMZN INTC AAPL StockGraphs Tom Aspray – ViperReport.com



Not all stocks performed well last week, as Amazon.com (AMZN) widened its spread on Friday in reaction to its earnings, Intel

INTC

(INTC) fell to close down 8.56% for the day. The action in Apple

AAPL

(AAPL) confirmed positive volume over balance (OBV) signals in June when the long side was favored and it was up another 3.28% on Friday.

Invesco QQQ Trust Tom Aspray – ViperReport.com



All of these stocks are part of the Invesco QQQ

QQQ

Trust (QQQ) which returned to its 20-day EMA on Tuesday before recovering sharply. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement resistance is at $322.54 with the downtrend line a at $328.90. The 50% resistance is at $339 and a close above $340 should convince many that stocks can go even higher.

The Nasdag 100 Advance/Decline line is still in an uptrend from the June lows, line c. It has reached the highest level since April and is showing major resistance at the b line. A drop below its WMA and the daily uptrend would be a sign that the rally has lost momentum. OBV is in a shallow uptrend as the volume of the rally has yet to be impressive. The volume of the S$P 500 has been better.

So what’s the next step? Since June Don’t count on a rally failure evidence emerged that a medium-term bottom was forming. Last week’s action added to the weight of the evidence.

How much more pain can stock market bears take? In my experience, it takes both time and higher prices to convince those who are bearish to change their minds.

Some did not expect the S&P 500 to break above 4000 and it could take a few more weeks and a move above the 4000 level to change their minds. It will be important to watch the technical action of major growth ETFs for warning signs to see if the rally falters to remain objective.

Last week I was looking for a pullback at the start of the week and then a strong close to further support the bullish scenario. This week, I expect some profit taking as well, as those who are quick to stall try to block the rally.

Lots of ETFs I favored such as QQQ, XLK

XLK

SPY, IWM

IWM

and SMH

SMH

are now closer to the June highs and their starc+ bands. This increases the chances of a short-term pullback, but for now there is no sign of a top.

The rallies of some individual stocks have been even more impressive, so a pullback should even create stock picking opportunities. I will share my view of the market during the week on Twitter and I expect stocks to rise even further in August as the A/D lines begin to rise.