Nikola buys struggling battery maker Romeo Power for $144 million

Nikola buys Romeo Power to ensure a stable supply of batteries for its electric semi-electric Tre BEV. Nikola Corp.



Nikola, a maker of battery and hydrogen-powered trucks, is acquiring battery supplier Romeo Power in an all-stock deal worth $144 million that it says will ensure stable access to lithium packs -ion ​​while increasing the semi-electric output.

Phoenix-based Nikola and Romeo’s boards agreed to an offer of $0.74 per share, a 34% premium to Romeos’ July 29 closing price, the CEO said. Nikola, Mark Russell. Forbes. Nikola will also provide Romeo with $35 million in funding to stabilize operations until the deal closes with $15 million in senior secured notes and a battery delivery bonus worth up to $20. millions of dollars. The deal still needs shareholder approval and is expected to close later this year.

Nikola is Romeos’ main client, so part of that is defensive, to make sure nothing disruptive happens here, Russell said. But the real motivation is strategic: we take control of our battery destiny and bring it in-house.

Battery supply is a priority for truck and automakers switching from environmentally unfriendly fuels to electric propulsion amid a worsening climate crisis. The Biden administration has already announced loan and grant programs to boost domestic battery production. Meanwhile, new energy legislation making its way into the Senate could provide many more federal funds to help the production of electric and hydrogen vehicles and entice consumers and commercial fleet operators to buy them.

Romeo Power produces heavy-duty battery packs for utility vehicles at its headquarters in Cypress, California. Power of Romeo



If what ends up getting into law includes this purchase incentive and the production tax credit for hydrogen, those are two very strategic things for us and for the industry, Russell said.

Nikola also receives batteries from Silicon Valley-based electric truck and bus maker Proterra, and will continue to do so after the Romeo acquisition, Russell said. The addition of 400 Romeo employees and the company’s Cypress operations will become the Nikolas Battery Center of Excellence.

Founded in 2015 using battery technology developed by ex-SpaceX and Tesla engineers, Romeo has struggled to line up additional customers for its heavy-duty battery modules which it says have better battery density. energy and better thermal stability than competitive packs. After going public via a SPAC deal in late 2020, Romeos’ stock price plunged from a high of $22.49 per share on Dec. 1, 2020 to 55 cents at the close of trading on Friday.

Nikola hasn’t fared much better, also experiencing a precipitous drop in market capitalization triggered by allegations of fraud against founder Trevor Milton in September 2020. Federal prosecutors accused him of lying to investors about the Nikolas technology, and his trial on it is currently scheduled to begin on September 12. Milton denied any wrongdoing. Nikola settled the case with the Securities and Exchange Commission last year, agreeing to a $125 million fine.

The company estimates that integrating Romeo into its operations could reduce its battery costs by up to 40% by the end of next year and save it up to $350 million by 2026.

Under Russell, the company is moving forward with truck production at its plant in Coolidge, Arizona, which began in April. And ahead of its second-quarter earnings announcement on Aug. 4, its shareholders pushed to approve a stock issuance plan that would help raise additional funds to boost production and construction of hydrogen fueling stations.

Russell wouldn’t say whether that metric has the investor it needs, but noted that the Romeo Power acquisition doesn’t rely on it. We’ve been working on it for some time and have made arrangements so that we can complete the transaction and have the shares available to us no matter what happens with the proxy vote, he said.

Nikola has to discuss the Romeo deal in a webcast today scheduled for 11 a.m. EDT.