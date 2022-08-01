Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Stock futures are lower to start trading in August
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), July 27, 2022.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Stock futures are down on Monday as Wall Street enters a new month after strong gains in July. The three main US stock indices recorded their best months of the year. The The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.1% and 6.7% respectively in July, their biggest monthly advances since November 2020. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed and ended a three-month losing skid . The index rose 12.35% in July for its best month since April 2020, fueled by robust gains in the technology sector.
2. Oil prices fall ahead of OPEC+ meeting
OPEC+ has agreed to boost oil production by 648,000 barrels a day in July and August, a bigger amount than expected as the war in Ukraine wreaks havoc on global energy markets.
Ian Tuttle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Crude prices fell on Monday as energy markets digest poor factory data from China and Japan, and prepare for OPEC and its oil-producing allies to decide on September production later in the week. West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, traded down around 1.5% on Monday, while international benchmark Brent futures fell around 1.1%. WTI and Brent fell for the second consecutive month in July as recession fears weighed on prices, their first two-month losing streak since October 2020. The group known as OPEC+ is expected to meet Wednesday to discuss whether to keep September production plans stable or increase production slightly, according to Reuters.
3. Another busy income week has arrived
Starbucks coffee logo seen in one of their stores.
Stéphane Zenner | light flare | Getty Images
It’s another busy week for earnings on Wall Street, after tech heavyweights including Apple and Amazon have released quarterly figures in recent days. A total of 148 S&P 500 companies are expected to report results over the next five days, including Caterpillar, JetBlue and Starbucks on Tuesday, followed by Yum Brands and Booking Holdings on Wednesday. In addition to the hefty earnings slate, the July nonfarm payrolls report is due Friday morning. Investors are anticipating this key labor market announcement as they seek to better understand the health of the US economy amid fears of recession.
4. Fed Official: Inflation Matters More Than Declaring Recession
Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.
Andre Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
5. Google CEO: Employee productivity needs to improve
Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during a panel at the CEO Summit of the Americas hosted by the United States Chamber of Commerce on June 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images
In a recent show of hands, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told the tech giant’s employees that their productivity needed to improve and asked for their help in creating a “more mission-driven” culture. , among others. “Clearly we face a challenging macroeconomic environment with more uncertainty ahead,” Pichai said, later adding, “There are real concerns that our productivity as a whole is not where it should be for the number of employees we have.” Read CNBC’s Jennifer Elias’ full report here.
CNBC’s Jennifer Elias, Cameron Albert-Deitch, Patti Domm and Christopher Hayes contributed to this report. Reuters also contributed.
Register nowfor the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer’s every stock market move. Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/01/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-monday-.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Ukrainian grain tycoon Oleksiy Vadatursky killed in Russian bombs in Mykolaiv – BBC News August 1, 2022
- Last 2 T20Is between India and West Indies in US at risk of being shifted from Florida August 1, 2022
- Deckers Selected For Patrick Mannelly Watch List August 1, 2022
- CWG 2022 Table Tennis Live: India vs Nigeria Men’s Team Semifinals LIVE: Follow LIVE August 1, 2022
- Alabama Emerges To Land Hay Machines On Path With Its 2023 Recruitment Class August 1, 2022