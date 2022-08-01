Business
Stocks slide to start August down after best month since 2020
U.S. stocks fell on Monday in a choppy first trading session in August as Wall Street struggled to maintain July’s momentum.
The S&P 500 slid 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 45 points, or 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down about 0.2%.
Monday moves come after stocks closed a month of strong gains on Friday. In July, the benchmark S&P 500 index rebounded 9.1%, battling its worst start to the year since 1962. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 12.3% to record one of its best months on record , and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.7% for the month.
Investors reflected on a flurry of data early in the session that showed manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in more than two years. The Institute for Supply Managements factory activity indicator fell to 52.8 from 53 a month earlier, marking the lowest level since June 2020.
Meanwhile, separate data from S&P Global showed finished goods inventory accumulation falling for the first time since October 2020.
DataTrek’s Nicholas Colas points out that over the past few weeks stocks have reflected typical risk behavior, with small cap stocks outperforming large caps and the Nasdaq Composite beating the S&P 500. The rebound came as recent signs economic downturn could prompt the Federal Reserve to scale back its cycle of interest rate hikes in the fall.
Summer is a great time to go camping, but we’re not out of the woods yet, Bank of America analysts said in a note Sunday morning, warning of further headwinds for stocks.
In the last five recessions, the S&P 500 only bottomed after the index’s earnings estimates were revised down, with the exception of 1990, when forward EPS was flat. , but that reductions in estimates are just beginning, BofA pointed out.
Our bull market indicators also indicate that it’s premature to call a bottom, analysts said, adding that historic market bottoms occur when 80% of a bottom’s indicator flags are triggered, compared to just 30. % currently and that bear markets usually don’t end until after the Fed starts cutting rates probably in at least six months.
Investors are expecting another busy week of economic data and corporate earnings. The Labor Department’s July jobs report is the major event of the week, with data released Friday expected to show nonfarm payrolls rose 250,000 in July.
Meanwhile, 150 other S&P 500 companies are on deck to report their second-quarter results.
While some earnings have been better than expected, among about 56% of companies that have reported results so far for the second quarter, earnings have only exceeded estimates by 3.1%, below the five-year average. by 8.8%, according to FactSet data. To research.
Press releases from companies such as Aflac (AFL), Activision Blizzard(ATVI), Pinterest (PINS) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) are in theaters on Monday.
