Alibaba had the largest IPO in the United States. Now the SEC could remove it from the list

Almost eight years ago, Alibaba founder Jack Ma look at as eight of its clients rang the opening bell for the New York Stock Exchange, marking the Chinese e-commerce company’s first trading day. Alibaba had just completed the world’s largest IPO at the time, raising $25 billion to $68 per share. A trader saidFortune at the time, he had never seen anything like the hype that marked Alibaba’s business debut. Ma was mobbed by reporters as he wandered around the trading floor. Some traders have reportedly even worn hoodies in Alibaba’s branded orange, rather than their traditional suit and tie. Shares jumped 38% on the first day of trading.

But Alibaba’s run for the US stock market may soon end without dignity. On Friday, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission added Alibaba to its tentative list of companies that would be delisted from US stock exchanges under the 2020 Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA), intended to force US-listed Chinese companies to open their books to US inspectors.

The SEC has threatened to drive Chinese companies off US stock exchanges for years, and it even named other top companies JD.com, video game publisher NetEase, farming platform Pinduoduo, maker of NIO electric vehicles and food retailer Yum China. the 160 companies identified as violating the HFCAA. But Alibaba’s notoriety, Mas’ flamboyance and the company’s special place in Wall Street history make the Chinese internet giant the new face of the $1.3 trillion write-off saga and bring the impending crisis to the forefront like never before.

A struggle for (audit) access

The SEC’s threat to delist Alibaba is a new chapter in a years-long dispute between US and Chinese regulators over how to audit US-listed Chinese companies. market capitalization, at the risk of being forced out of the US markets.

Technically, Chinese companies listed in the United States are supposed to make their books available to US regulators, but Beijing has banned such access for national security reasons. The United States let non-compliant companies slide until 2020, when Congress passed the HFCAA, which states that if a company’s auditor does not allow US inspections for three consecutive years, the company will be expelled from US stock exchanges.

Since the laws were passed, Beijing and Washington have tried to find a compromise that would allow Chinese companies listed in the United States to stay put. Earlier this year, Beijing offered to grant foreign auditors access to Chinese documents, while also reserving the right to redact classified or security-related information as it deemed appropriate. Last week the FinancialTimes reported that Beijing is considering establishing a tiered system categorizing the national security risk of companies listed overseas, with US regulators granting full access to companies with non-sensitive data. (Chinese Securities Regulator refuse he was developing such a classification.) U.S. regulators are skeptical of the possibility of a compromise, with SEC Chairman Gary Gensler saying in July that he was not particularly confident about the prospects of a OKclaiming that the law requires full access.

On Wednesday, Gensler said the United States would not send audit inspectors to China or Hong Kong until Beijing agreed to grant audit access, which must happen. soon if the inspectors had a chance to approve the documents this year.

In with a bang, out with a moan?

In the case of Alibaba, Beijing could consider the giant e-commerce company with data on more than a billion users too sensitive for foreign scrutiny, prompting the company to pull out from the list. Every feature of Alibaba signals that its stay in the United States may soon be over, said Liqian Ren, director of ModernAlpha at Wisdom Tree Asset Management. Fortune before Alibaba was added to the SEC list.

Monday, Alibaba said that it would endeavor to maintain its listing status on both the NYSE and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in a statement filed with the Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing, where the e-commerce company has a secondary listing. Alibaba shares were down 3% in Hong Kong trading on Monday, even as the broader Hang Seng index was flat.

Alibaba’s exit from Wall Street, if it occurs, would be a dramatic change in fortunes since its arrival. Alibaba’s 2014 IPO remains the world’s second largest initial public offering, only Saudi Aramcos $26 billion IPO in 2019 exceeded it. Alibaba’s IPO remains largest ever U.S. listing

Alibaba’s IPO was the first listing in what became a flurry of Chinese company launches between 2013 and 2021, as US investors rushed to take advantage of China’s tech boom. US institutional investors alone hold $200 billion in Chinese American Depository Receipts, which allow US investors to buy shares in Chinese companies.

Didi Globals’ $4.4 billion IPO in June 2021 ended the crush of Chinese IPOs in the United States.

As US-China relations deteriorated, several companies listed on US stock exchanges returned to China to launch secondary listings. Alibaba itself launched a secondary listing in Hong Kong in 2019, raise $12.9 billion.

On July 26, Alibaba announced that it would upgrade its secondary listing in Hong Kong to the primary listing. By upgrading its listing, Alibaba may be able to take advantage of a system that allows direct access to mainland Chinese investors, with wealth management firm Bernstein predicting the e-commerce firm could secure up to $21 billion in influx of investors from mainland China. An improved listing could also serve as a backup plan for Alibaba if it is kicked off Wall Street.

The delisting threat could encourage other U.S.-listed Chinese companies to launch primary listings in Hong Kong, boosting the city’s sluggish stock market. Two more Chinese companies on SEC list, e-commerce platform Ding Dong and cloud computing company Kingsoft Cloudwould follow Alibaba’s lead by launching primary listings in Hong Kong.