Losing investors ready to deploy more money in stock market betting

Philippine equity investors are bracing for an average decline in the coming months as weak sentiment weighs on the region’s second-worst performing stock market, according to leading online brokerage COL Financial Group Inc.
Bullish sentiments over the next six months are down 33%, according to the latest investor survey from COL Financial. Investors turned more neutral as bearish views jumped 23%.
It seems that things are moving towards more neutrality. They are more concerned about the global recession and the slowdown in [global] economic, said COL Investment Management President Marvin Fausto, who discussed the results at a press conference on Monday.
COL data showed the Philippines stock index was down more than 15% year-to-date, better than South Korea’s 19.4% plunge but lagging behind the rest of its regional peers. Only Indonesia (+2.5%) and Singapore (+1.72%) were trading higher since the start of 2022.
Always very invested
Despite the current downtrend, LOC respondents said they remain heavily invested in the Philippine Stock Exchange.
Fausto noted that 71% of survey participants expected to strengthen their stock positions over the next three to six months.
They plan to increase their exposure, still to equities, as well as other investments such as local funds, global funds and corporate bonds as part of their asset allocation strategy, a said Fausto.
He added that interest in cryptocurrencies was significantly lower than in the previous COL survey.
Despite an uncertain near-term outlook, COL’s chief equity strategist April Lynn Tan said a possible downward earnings revision in 2022 and 2023 was already priced in. Big company buyouts and insider buying could also indicate the bottom is near, she said.
Stay safe
Nonetheless, more cautious investors have been advised to put their money in bonds and real estate investment trusts while taking profits in commodity-focused stocks.
Commodity prices are falling. If they rally, it’s an opportunity to lock in gains, Tan said. Top picks from COLs include MREIT Inc., Citicore Energy REIT Corp., Aboitiz Power Corp., Converge ICT Solutions Inc., and Universal Robina Corp.
Traders using technical indicators were urged to exercise caution as the prevailing downtrend was still very much in evidence, said Juanis Barredo, COL’s chief technical analyst.
Until we can see ourselves moving away from this particular trend, I really have to caution the bullish views I have until we can see the market show some strengthening of its legs, did -he declares. INQ
