Stocks slide to start August after best month since 2020





Stocks on Wall Street gave up early gains and closed slightly lower on Monday as investors entered another busy week of corporate earnings and economic reports. The Standard & Poors 500 index rose during the morning and ended down 0.3%. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite 0.2%. Smaller company stocks also gave up some of their recent gains, pushing the Russell 2000 down 0.1%. Bond yields have mostly fallen. The 10-year Treasury yield, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 2.60% from 2.65% on Friday evening. August’s subdued open follows a strong rally in equities last month: July was the best month for the S&P 500 index since November 2020. But this week’s series of economic and corporate earnings reports have left traders a little cautious, said Lindsey Bell, chief markets and financial strategist at Ally Invest. Investors are still pricing where we move from here up or down, Bell said. The benchmark S&P 500 index fell 11.66 points to 4,118.63. It just posted a 9.1% gain in July, but remains down 13.6% for the year. The Dow lost 46.73 points to close at 32,798.40, while the Nasdaq slipped 21.71 points to 12,368.98. The Russell 2000 finished down 1.92 points at 1,883.31. Banks, healthcare companies and technology stocks were among the top weightings in the S&P 500. JPMorgan Chase fell 1%, UnitedHealth Group 1.3% and Intuit 1.7%. US crude oil prices fell 4.8%, dragging energy stocks lower. Exxon Mobil lost 2.5%. These losses offset strong gains by retailers and consumer goods manufacturers. Target rose 1.3% and Procter & Gamble rose 2.9%. Boeing jumped 6.1% for the S&P 500’s biggest gain after clearing a key obstacle with federal regulators and may soon resume deliveries of its large 787 jetliner. Stocks fell for much of the year as investors worried about high inflation and rising interest rates. A major concern remains whether central banks will raise interest rates too aggressively and push economies into recession. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its main short-term interest rate by 0.75 percentage points, taking it to its highest level since 2018. The aim is to slow the US economy to help mitigate the effects of inflation. An inflation gauge closely watched by the Fed jumped 6.8% in June from a year ago, the biggest increase in four decades. A spike in oil prices throughout the year only compounded the effect of inflation. U.S. crude oil prices have risen about 25% in 2022, pushing U.S. gasoline prices to record highs. A report released last week showed the US economy contracted in the last quarter and could be in recession. The recent rally in equities came as worrying economic reports gave some investors confidence that the Fed can slow its aggressive pace of rate hikes sooner than expected. Several major companies are reporting results this week, which will give investors insight into how inflation is affecting businesses and consumers. Construction equipment maker Caterpillar and coffee chain Starbucks announced their results on Tuesday. The CVS pharmacy chain publishes its results on Wednesday. More than half of S&P 500 companies have released their latest results, most of which were better than expected. Many companies have also warned that inflation is hurting consumer spending and squeezing operations. Companies raised their prices in an effort to maintain their profits. Wall Street will also receive several updates on the labor market, which has remained strong. The Labor Department will release its June job openings and labor turnover survey on Tuesday and its closely watched monthly jobs report for July on Friday.

