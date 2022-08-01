Market Outlook: Stock Market Rise Heads for Riskiest Months of the Year









Despite rising 12.6% from a low of 3,666.77 on June 16, the S&P 500 could be facing a rough patch just after posting its best month since November 2020. Money managers are wondering if stocks may sustain their recent gains with the Federal Reserve still on track to raise interest rates and the economy sending worrying signals of recession. Before investors get too excited about July’s surge in stocks, here’s something to keep in mind: August and September are historically the two worst months for the S&P 500.Despite rising 12.6% from a low of 3,666.77 on June 16, the S&P 500 could be facing a rough patch just after posting its best month since November 2020. Money managers are wondering if stocks may sustain their recent gains with the Federal Reserve still on track to raise interest rates and the economy sending worrying signals of recession. Chart Beyond historical trends, the US midterm elections are another factor that equities will face this year. The stock market tends to struggle in the early mid-terms due to the potential for policy shifts in Washington, but then recovers late in the year once the results are in. The third quarter of a midterm election year tends to be the most volatile of all four-year presidential cycles. And since 1944, it has recorded an average decline of 0.5%, the second largest after the average decline of 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the investment research firm CFRA. Of course, stocks could be on the verge of rebounding from last month’s 9% rally in the S&P 500. Since 1928, when the index climbs at least 5% in July, further gains typically follow, with August and September averaging returns of 2% and 0.7% respectively, according to Bank of America Corp. Read: Risk Appetite Grows in Signs Market That’s Hit Bottom: Review Still, investors are divided on where the stock market will go from here. Jonathan Krinsky, chief market technician at BTIG, believes the stock market is rallying against the trend and is poised for another decline in August and September. Don’t be fooled again, Krinsky told clients in a note. Meet the new boss, like the old boss. This echoes the sentiment of Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which anticipate

more pain to come on the assumption that stocks have not fully calculated the risks of recession. On the other side are strategists like those at JPMorgan Chase & Co., who see a

brighter prospects based on expectations that a slight economic slowdown has already been priced into equities. Wall Street was hyper-focused on the potential for a recession, but now the narrative has quickly shifted to hope that inflation could peak, Ma said. Investors need more supportive economic data over the course of the next two months to confirm what investors expect.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/surging-stock-market-is-heading-into-riskiest-months-of-the-year/articleshow/93280259.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos