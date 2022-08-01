- ISM PMI shows US factory activity slowed in July
- Crude tumbles on demand worries
- Energy and demand concerns drag European stocks into the red
- The dollar hits its lowest level in 6 weeks against the yen
Business
US Stocks Slide, Crude Slides as Soft Data Flow Recession Shakes
NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) – Wall Street ended a three-day winning streak and crude prices plunged on Monday as economic data from the United States, Europe and China showed as demand weakened under inflationary pressures, while the looming possibility of a recession dampened risk appetite. .
The three major U.S. indices ended the choppy session down slightly on the first day of August, on the heels of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq’s biggest monthly percentage gains since 2020.
“It’s a consolidation,” said Chuck Carlson, managing director of Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. “Investors are waiting to see if we get a follow through or continue its downtrend.”
Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed US factory activity slowed in July to its lowest level since August 2020, but remained in doldrums territory. expansion and long-standing supply restrictions appeared to be easing. Read more
The report follows a series of data from Europe and Asia that showed factory activity slowing or contracting in the face of weakened global demand and persistent inflation. Read more
“There seems to be a comfort level that the economy is slowing down, but demand isn’t going to crash,” Carlson said. “Will the Fed take its foot off the accelerator and stop raising rates?” It seems that’s what the market is looking at.”
“It’s a tug of war between those who think the market has already fully priced in the economic downturn and those who think it hasn’t,” Carlson added.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 46.73 points, or 0.14%, to 32,798.4, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 11.68 points, or 0.28%, to 4,118.61 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 21.71 points, or 0.18%, to 12,368.98.
The energy sector dragged European stocks lower after disappointing data from the euro zone and China fueled fears of weaker demand and an economic contraction. Read more
The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) lost 0.19% and the MSCI gauge of stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 0.06%.
Emerging market stocks lost 0.06%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) closed up 0.11%, while the Japanese Nikkei (.N225) rose 0.69%.
Crude prices fell as global factory data weighed on the demand outlook and market participants braced for this week’s meeting of OPEC and other oil producers on supply. world of crude. Read more
U.S. crude fell 4.73% to settle at $93.89 a barrel, and Brent settled at $100.03 a barrel, down 3.94% on the day.
Yields on US Treasuries fell in choppy trade as economic data continued to hint at an impending slowdown that could prompt the Federal Reserve to slow the pace of interest rate hikes.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 15/32 to 2.5893%, down from 2.642% Friday night.
The 30-year bond last rose 35/32 to 2.9206%, down from 2.977% on Friday night.
The dollar hit its lowest level against the Japanese yen since June and the dollar index, which measures its performance against a basket of global currencies, was volatile in the wake of PMI data. Read more
The dollar index fell 0.47%, with the euro up 0.38% at $1.0257.
The Japanese yen strengthened 1.20% against the dollar to 131.64, while the pound last traded at $1.2255, up 0.73% on the day.
Gold prices edged higher as the dollar weakened as investors looked to economic data for clues regarding the pace of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.
Spot gold added 0.4% to $1,771.89 an ounce.
Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London; Editing by David Holmes, Tomasz Janowski and Cynthia Osterman
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/global-markets-wrapup-1-pix-2022-08-01/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Xi Jinping calls for using United Work Front to militarize overseas Chinese August 1, 2022
- War in Ukraine: Grain ships leave Odesa for first time since Russian blockade August 1, 2022
- Batman Actor Michael Keaton Hasn’t Watched DC or Marvel Movies August 1, 2022
- Steindorf named to FCS Punter of the Year Preseason Watch List August 1, 2022
- Ernst Works is committed to modernizing its technology acquisition… August 1, 2022