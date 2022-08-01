US Stocks Slide, Crude Slides as Soft Data Flow Recession Shakes

ISM PMI shows US factory activity slowed in July

Crude tumbles on demand worries

Energy and demand concerns drag European stocks into the red

The dollar hits its lowest level in 6 weeks against the yen

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) – Wall Street ended a three-day winning streak and crude prices plunged on Monday as economic data from the United States, Europe and China showed as demand weakened under inflationary pressures, while the looming possibility of a recession dampened risk appetite. .

The three major U.S. indices ended the choppy session down slightly on the first day of August, on the heels of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq’s biggest monthly percentage gains since 2020.

“It’s a consolidation,” said Chuck Carlson, managing director of Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. “Investors are waiting to see if we get a follow through or continue its downtrend.”

The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed US factory activity slowed in July to its lowest level since August 2020, but remained in doldrums territory. expansion and long-standing supply restrictions appeared to be easing. Read more

The report follows a series of data from Europe and Asia that showed factory activity slowing or contracting in the face of weakened global demand and persistent inflation. Read more

“There seems to be a comfort level that the economy is slowing down, but demand isn’t going to crash,” Carlson said. “Will the Fed take its foot off the accelerator and stop raising rates?” It seems that’s what the market is looking at.”

“It’s a tug of war between those who think the market has already fully priced in the economic downturn and those who think it hasn’t,” Carlson added.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 46.73 points, or 0.14%, to 32,798.4, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 11.68 points, or 0.28%, to 4,118.61 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 21.71 points, or 0.18%, to 12,368.98.

The energy sector dragged European stocks lower after disappointing data from the euro zone and China fueled fears of weaker demand and an economic contraction. Read more

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) lost 0.19% and the MSCI gauge of stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 0.06%.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.06%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) closed up 0.11%, while the Japanese Nikkei (.N225) rose 0.69%.

Crude prices fell as global factory data weighed on the demand outlook and market participants braced for this week’s meeting of OPEC and other oil producers on supply. world of crude. Read more

U.S. crude fell 4.73% to settle at $93.89 a barrel, and Brent settled at $100.03 a barrel, down 3.94% on the day.

Yields on US Treasuries fell in choppy trade as economic data continued to hint at an impending slowdown that could prompt the Federal Reserve to slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 15/32 to 2.5893%, down from 2.642% Friday night.

The 30-year bond last rose 35/32 to 2.9206%, down from 2.977% on Friday night.

The dollar hit its lowest level against the Japanese yen since June and the dollar index, which measures its performance against a basket of global currencies, was volatile in the wake of PMI data. Read more

The dollar index fell 0.47%, with the euro up 0.38% at $1.0257.

The Japanese yen strengthened 1.20% against the dollar to 131.64, while the pound last traded at $1.2255, up 0.73% on the day.

Gold prices edged higher as the dollar weakened as investors looked to economic data for clues regarding the pace of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Spot gold added 0.4% to $1,771.89 an ounce.

