What to do with money at a former employer 401(k)





In November 2021, 4.5 million American workers voluntarily quit their jobs, setting the record for the most quits in a single month. Since then, the so-called Great Resignation has yet to show signs of slowing down. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.5 million more people quit their jobs in March and 4.4 million more in April. And some believe that the Great Resignation is not a temporary phenomenon but a permanent change. Job turnover is 20% higher in the world of remote and hybrid working, and is likely to remain so, according to Gartner, a technology research firm. If you recently left (or are considering leaving) a job at a company that offers a 401(k) plan, you have several options. Leaving a 401(k) behind Most of the time, it’s okay to leave a 401(k) plan with a former employer while transitioning to a new job, says Andrew Rosen, certified financial planner and president of Diversified LLC, in Wilmington, Del. However, don’t leave the money behind if you have less than $5,000 in your account, which could happen if you haven’t worked for your former employer for very long. When the balance is less than $5,000, the company is authorized to cash out your plan. If this happens, you’ll have to pay federal and possibly state income taxes on the balance, plus a 10% penalty if you’re under age 59.& Rolling a 401(k) to a new employer If your new employer allows you to transfer your money into their 401(k), that may be a good option, especially if they offer a strong, low-cost investment portfolio. Large 401(k) plans often offer institutional-grade funds that have lower fees than funds you can buy yourself. (This may also be the case with an old employer’s plan.) Additionally, you can borrow from your current employer’s plan, which is not an option if you are leaving the money behind or if you transfer it to an IRA.

If you choose to transfer the money to your new employer’s plan, make sure you don’t exceed the maximum contribution you can make in a year. Company 401(k) providers are unlikely to communicate with each other and will often let account holders contribute the maximum, even if they have deferred contributions from another employers plan. For example, suppose you are under age 50 and are renewing a plan in which you have already contributed $10,000 this year. The maximum you can contribute to your new employer’s plan for the rest of the year is $10,500. If you exceed this amount, you may be subject to a penalty of up to 6% of the excess contribution. Switch to an IRA If your new employer doesn’t allow rollovers, or you’re not impressed with their investment options, you can turn your 401(k) into an IRA with any financial services company. Moving your 401(k) into an IRA could also allow you to build a more personalized investment strategy than what you would get in a 401(k) plan. Unlike 401(k) plans, which typically offer a limited number of funds, IRAs offer a wide range of investment options. If you go this route, be sure to leverage resources provided by the financial services company, such as fund information, fund performance history, and manager information, to determine the best range. for you,” says Kailyn Neat, CFP. for Bartlett Wealth Management in Cincinnati. As you approach retirement, you’ll likely want to shift to more conservative asset allocation, and an IRA may offer more fixed-income options than you’ll find in a 401(k) plan. And if you’ve worked for several different employers, moving money from each 401(k) plan into an IRA will allow you to consolidate your savings in one place.

