sensex today: Live stock market updates: Sensex above 58,500, Nifty above 17,400; IT, Brilliance of metals; Subex rebounds 17%, Lodha drops 3%

Live stock market updates: Indian stocks were trading higher on Thursday, supported by gains in other Asian stocks and strength in domestic IT stocks, as investors kept tabs on a policy move by the bank central later this week.

“Global sentiment looks good, foreign investors continue to be buyers and global indices remain positive, which has helped us,” said Anita Gandhi, director of Arihant Capital Markets.

Foreign investors bought $1.07 billion net worth of Indian stocks in the first three trading sessions this month, according to Refinitiv data.

Market participants await the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy meeting on Friday. The RBI has hiked rates twice since May and is expected to raise them again to rein in persistently high inflation in Asia’s third-largest economy.

Opinions on the amount of the increase, however, were widely split between 25 basis points and 50 basis points, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Retail price inflation in India remained painfully above the 7% mark and above the central bank’s tolerance band for the sixth consecutive month in June, but has shown some signs of slowing in recent months. last months.

The Nifty’s computer index, the best performer among the other sub-indexes, rose more than 1%, following the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which climbed more than 2% overnight.

IT services provider Infosys Ltd jumped 2.4% to a more than three-month high and provided the biggest boost to the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

Biscuit maker Britannia Industries Ltd fell as much as 1.2%, ahead of its quarterly results due later in the day.

Stocks soared in Greater Asia, following a strong rally on Wall Street after data showed the services sector unexpectedly rebounded in July.