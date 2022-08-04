Business
sensex today: Live stock market updates: Sensex above 58,500, Nifty above 17,400; IT, Brilliance of metals; Subex rebounds 17%, Lodha drops 3%
“Global sentiment looks good, foreign investors continue to be buyers and global indices remain positive, which has helped us,” said Anita Gandhi, director of Arihant Capital Markets.
Foreign investors bought $1.07 billion net worth of Indian stocks in the first three trading sessions this month, according to Refinitiv data.
Market participants await the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy meeting on Friday. The RBI has hiked rates twice since May and is expected to raise them again to rein in persistently high inflation in Asia’s third-largest economy.
Opinions on the amount of the increase, however, were widely split between 25 basis points and 50 basis points, a Reuters poll of economists showed.
Retail price inflation in India remained painfully above the 7% mark and above the central bank’s tolerance band for the sixth consecutive month in June, but has shown some signs of slowing in recent months. last months.
The Nifty’s computer index, the best performer among the other sub-indexes, rose more than 1%, following the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which climbed more than 2% overnight.
IT services provider Infosys Ltd jumped 2.4% to a more than three-month high and provided the biggest boost to the benchmark Nifty 50 index.
Biscuit maker Britannia Industries Ltd fell as much as 1.2%, ahead of its quarterly results due later in the day.
Stocks soared in Greater Asia, following a strong rally on Wall Street after data showed the services sector unexpectedly rebounded in July.
In the parent market of the United States, markets are scaling many walls of worry, including the US-China skirmishes stemming from Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Other markets are inspired by the strong trend of the American market. In India, REITs turned buyers shifted sentiment in favor of bulls. Market momentum is so strong that it dominates negatives such as rising valuations and growing trade deficit. If REIT buying continues, the market may continue to remain resilient, but investors should exercise caution. It makes sense to stick with high-quality growth stocks. The strength of the Nasdaq indicates that the IT will continue to maintain the current uptrend.
– Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Indian Hotels Company has announced two hotels in Kevadia, Gujarat, in agreement with Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam (SSNNL). The hotels are expected to open in 2025.
Shares purchased by LIC during the June quarter
Here is the loser of the PSU Bank index
AU Small Finance Bank raises Rs 2,000 crore via QIP
AU Small Finance has reportedly raised around Rs 2,000 crore through qualified institutional placement from a host of global and local investors, who have submitted bids almost four times the actual size, market sources have said. . Bidders included Singapore-based GIC, US-based Capital International and Blackstone. Local mutual funds also jumped into the fray as Nippon and DSP attempted to bet on selling stocks.
Exclusive to ETNOW | The government is preparing a centralized mechanism for the monetization of PSU assets
#ETNOWEExclusive | The government is preparing a centralized mechanism for the monetization of PSU assets. @MeghnaMittal23 has the… https://t.co/FoiOrCf4cJ
— AND NOW (@ETNOWlive) 1659588841000
After being rejected twice at our reversal point of 17220 yesterday, the bears have given up leading to a vertical rise of over 180 points. This makes the test of 17500 a formality today. While 17750 is definitely a region of congestion worthy of forcing a turn lower in the first test, the weekly charts look even stronger encouraging us to move the short-term target higher to 18100. If not, wait expect volatility to resurface if you fail to break above the 17560 region after the opening flurry.
– Anand James – Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Metal stocks shine; JSPL and Hindalco up more than 3%
InterGlobe Aviation posted a net loss of Rs 1,064.3 crore for the June FY23 quarter, which narrowed from a loss of Rs 3,174.2 crore in Q1FY22. Revenue increased by 327.5% to Rs 12,855.3 crore during the same period.
Satin Creditcare Network, the microfinance lender reported a net profit of Rs 60 crore in the quarter ended June 2022, driven by higher loan disbursements. It had posted a net loss of Rs 71 crore a year ago.
TCI Express, the express logistics company, posted an increase of more than 30% in net profit to Rs 31.01 crore for the quarter ended June 30, helped by higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company for the prior year period stood at Rs 23.76 crore.
Buy or Sell: Stock Ideas by Experts for August 04, 2022
IT is back in the green! Check how TCS, Infy, Mindtree Persistent fare
Aditya Birla Capital announced its highest ever consolidated quarterly net profit at Rs 429 crore during the April-June period, up 42% from the prior year period. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 302 crore in the corresponding quarter of June 2021 of the previous financial year.
FAIRY July Date
- Total sales down 8% to 14.36lk units
- Two-wheeler sales down 11% to 10,100 units
- PV sales down 5% to 2.52lk units
- Tractor sales down 28% – to 60,000 units
- CV sales up 27% to 66,000 units
Adani Power recorded a multiple increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,779.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2022, due to revenue growth. The company’s consolidated net profit for the prior year period was Rs 278.22 crore.
Targeted stocks: Voda Idea, Gujarat Gas, KEC International, IndiGo, Adani stocks and more
Vodafone Idea sequentially widened the net loss for the fiscal first quarter to Rs 7,295.7 crore from Rs 6,544.9 crore in the previous three-month period, as per Street estimates. The cash-strapped operator’s quarterly revenue rose 1.7% sequentially to Rs 10,410 crore in the April-June quarter from Rs 10,239.5 crore in the April quarter. January to March.
Only 2 Sensex shares in the red in opening bids
OPENING BELL: Sensex rises 300 points, Nifty above 17,450; Subex rebounds 17%, Lodha drops 3%
Asian stocks rise on upbeat data, Fed hawks lift dollar
Asian stocks rose on Thursday, taking inspiration from a strong rally on Wall Street after strong economic data and upbeat business forecasts boosted investor appetite.
Quarterly results today
Adani Total Gas, Adani Enterprises, Dabur India, Britannia Industries, Berger Paints, GAIL, Balkrishna Industries, Container Corporation, Dalmia Bharat, REC, Bharat Heavy Electricals and LIC Housing are among the companies to announce their quarterly results today.
SGX Nifty reports positive start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 80 points, or 0.46%, at 17,519.50, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Thursday.
Tech View: Nifty Forms Bullish Candle; likely resistance at 17,500
A late rebound on Wednesday helped Nifty50 lead its winning run into the sixth trading session. The index ended up forming a bullish candle with a long lower wick, suggesting that the bulls are not ready to give in yet.
Oil prices rebound after falling to lowest in months
Oil prices rose at the start of Asian trading on Thursday, rebounding from multi-month lows in the previous session caused by data signaling weak demand for fuel in the United States.
Tokyo stocks open higher after US gains
Tokyo shares opened higher on Thursday after gains on Wall Street as investors eyed corporate earnings. The benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 0.69%, or 191.39 points, to 27,933.29 at the open, while the broader Topix index rose 0.34%, or 6, 50 points, at 1,937.27.
Wall Street rebounds on strong economic data
U.S. stocks jumped to a sharply higher close and Treasury yields hit two-week highs on Wednesday as strong economic data, upbeat business forecasts and easing geopolitical concerns boosted appetite for investor risk.
Rupee swings 62 paise to close below 79
The rupee fell 62 paise to close at 79.15 against the US dollar on Wednesday, marking its worst single-day drop in the current financial year, as the widening trade deficit and US-China tensions rattled investor sentiment.
Sensex, Nifty on Wednesday
BSE Sensex hovered between red and green but finished 214 points or 0.37% higher at 58,350.53. Its NSE counterpart, Nifty50, finished down 42.7 points or 0.25% to close at Rs 17,388.15.
Hello, dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
