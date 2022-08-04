AMDD Digital’s Market Cap Grows From $1 Billion To $400 Billion: What Is It And Who’s Behind It?

That’s the question many investors are asking after an unknown Hong Kong company managed to join the ranks of global megacaps worth around half a trillion dollars on Tuesday.

It started when the American Depository Share (ADS) with the stock code HKD widened on the open, jumping 25% from the previous close price just at the start of trading before hitting an intraday high. at $2,555.

At its peak, its value more than tripled to a market capitalization of more than $450 billion, more than Facebook’s parent company Meta or Chinese online retail giant Alibaba.

And it did so on a daily volume of just 350,500 shares, according to Yahoo Finance data, its lowest since ADS trading began and well below the 1.2 million that had been traded in mean.

$HKD is a new IPO that just hit a market capitalization of over $425 billion, despite having annual revenue of only around $25 million. The company is approximately 88.7% owned by AMTD, a Hong Kong-based underwriter. @HindenburgRes have written previously. (1 time) pic.twitter.com/P5IGwxxNDV Nate Anderson (@ClarityToast) August 2, 2022

Even though it’s now lost a quarter of its value on Wednesday, it’s still worth around $240 billion, making it more valuable than Toyota, Nike, McDonalds or Walt Disney.

Needless to say, this is an impressive performance for a company that sold 16 million shares at $7.80 each in mid-July, earning it a market capitalization of around $1 billion. of dollars.

What’s behind the rise?

There is apparently no justification for this kind of market capitalization.

Total income-generating assets on its balance sheet barely crossed the $400 million mark in March according to SEC filingsminnow in the world of high finance. Fortune sought to contact the company, but emails and calls were not answered immediately.

A look at his website reveals little about its business model. Its brief one-minute company pitch video introduces the company as a one-stop-shop digital solutions platform in Asia and a fusion reactor for the best entrepreneurs and ideas of the digital age using a star warsas aesthetic.

A closer look at its prospectus filed with the SEC reveals what that means.

AMTD Digital is essentially selling a sort of club membership to its SpiderNet ecosystem solutions, which claims to bring benefits by connecting businesses to each other. That accounts for the bulk of its $25 million in annual revenue generated in the fiscal year that ended in April 2021.

Rather unusually, his pre-tax profits for the past three years have consistently exceeded his revenue thanks to fair value accounting gains on his economic interests in companies like Appier, DayDayCook, WeDoctor and five Asian fintechs.

The parent company is AMTD Group, a Hong Kong conglomerate that lists investment banking, hospitality services, high-end education, media and entertainment as its core competencies. It also has another subsidiary, AMTD IDEA, also listed on the New York Stock Exchange. although it’s only worth $14 billion.

So were they all just going to ignore the $400 billion stockpile of memes in the room? Diogenes (@WallStCynic) August 2, 2022

Significant volatility

Why exactly US-listed AMTD Digital is unclear, as it immediately warned investors in its stock sale prospectus that it could eventually be forced to delist under SEC rules. .

Indeed, the bureaucracy put in place by Beijing currently prevents its Chinese auditor from being inspected by the American Public Company Accounting Oversight Board established under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.

This has been an ongoing source of frustration for investors in many Chinese stocks. If the United States and China fail to reach an agreement, about 261 Chinese companies listed in the United States and with a combined market value of $1.3 trillion are at risk of delisting.

East $HKD an attempt by China to expose what a fraudulent and manipulated clown is @federal reserve and @SECgov transformed the American financial “markets” into? If so, mission accomplished. An unnamed vaporware metaverse startup has just become the 13th largest stock in the world by market capitalization! https://t.co/NlrSFYhAIS Occupy the Fed Movement (@OccupytheFeds) August 2, 2022

Chairman and CEO of the AMTD parent group, Calvin Choileft his position as managing director at UBS to take over.

Its capitalist history and its distinction as a Young Global Leader with the World Economic Forum do not prevent it fromextolling the strengths of the Communist Party of Mainland Chinaor celebrate the glory and the dream of the Great Renewal of the Chinese nation a century after its founding.

Although he boasts of having an executive vice president with anti-corruption experience and ties to former Beijing proconsul Carrie Lam in Hong Kong, Choi himself is, however, would have been the target of a two-year industry ban by the city’s securities regulator after investor China Minsheng Investment Group accused Choi of wrongdoing.

Some projects[undertaken with funds from CMIG]made money, but he didn’t give us the profits, senior company executive told the chinas Caixin back in October 2020. Some suffered losses, but we don’t know if he really invested or embezzled the money.

A seismic anomaly

In the world of fundamental analysis, where companies are valued based on their future cash flows, AMTD Digitals’ eye-popping market capitalization is the kind of seismic anomaly of the financial system that, statistically speaking, shouldn’t be happening. only once every hundred years.

Even AMTD Digital doesn’t seem to understand why it’s so valuable now. Using aletter of thanksto his new shareholders as an opportunity, he claimed he was also baffled by his stock’s performance.

In the period since our IPO, the company has noted significant volatility in the price of our ADSs and has also seen very active trading volume, she wrote on Tuesday. To our knowledge, there have been no material circumstances, events or other matters relating to the business and operational activities of our company since the date of the IPO.

With that kind of leap, it’s no surprise that permabears wake up from their slumber. Famous short seller Jim Chanos asked if all would just ignore the 400 billion meme stocks in the room, while Hindenburg Researchs Nate Anderson called its majority owner AMTD Group sketchy.

Coincidentally, on the same day Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler hailed the 20th anniversary of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, intended to restore confidence in U.S. financial markets in the wake of accounting fraud scandals that defrauded Enron and WorldCom investors.

The surge has sparked painful memories of Robinhoods fateful decision to remove the ability for retail investors to place buy orders on retail channel GameStop, seen as a decision to protect a handful of funds deep underwater speculation on the same stock.

So why was the buy button not removed for HKD? ? Because retail was not behind? a Twitter user replied to Gensler on Tuesday. Fraudulent scholarship for real. You are useless.