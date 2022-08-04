Treasuries finally make their stock market debut





Treasury bill trading began yesterday on the secondary market of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, ending a wait of more than a decade and creating one more investment tool for retail investors who rely solely on equities and mutual funds. Some 222 government bonds, with a combined value of Tk 55,000 crore, were listed on the country’s premier stock exchange between 2005 and 2011. But they were not traded like stocks and mutual fund shares because there was no secondary market. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star’s Google News channel. Problems with the regulation of Treasury bill trading and a higher tax had prevented government securities from being traded on the stock exchange. All issues have now been resolved, clearing the way for retail investors to participate in the trading. Yesterday, a trade of a 10-year Bangladesh Treasury bond was executed as a test between VIPB Accelerated Income Unit Fund and Alliance MTB Unit Fund. The regulator and institutional investors were delighted. “I have been waiting for this day since I joined BSEC,” said Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, Commissioner of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC). “There were a lot of ups and downs, but in the end, we got through it,” he said at an event marking the start of trading in Treasuries on the exchange. “Individual investors will now be able to buy and sell Treasury bills.” At present, there are 264 treasury bills worth more than Tk 2.5 lakh crore with terms ranging from two to 20 years, according to central bank data. So far, their trading has been concentrated within the interbank ecosystem under the Bangladesh Bank Market Infrastructure Module. Currently, government bonds are traded between institutional shareholders, including banks and financial institutions. Although an investor could still participate in buying and selling securities through Treasury bond investment accounts, the process was complex. As a result, the bond market in Bangladesh was largely inactive until yesterday. A committee made up of officials from the central bank, the DSE and the BSEC has endeavored to remove all the barriers with a view to the listing of Treasury bonds on the stock market. Professor Mizanur Rahman, commissioner of the BSEC, said a strong secondary market for treasury bills would reduce government borrowing costs in the long run. “The listing and trading of government bonds on the stock exchange will attract other institutional investors and high net worth individuals to invest in this class of securities.” “It will help the government to issue bonds with lower yields.” According to Rahman, retail and institutional investors will now be able to avoid overvalued stocks and protect their capital by investing in risk-free government bonds. Manipulative stock trading will decline over time. A secondary market for government and corporate bonds is an important step towards developing the market for derivatives and other financial instruments, he added. “It is definitely a great moment for the capital market as it will lead to an increase in market depth,” said Shahidul Islam, managing director of VIPB Asset Management Company. “Until now, we have been able to trade treasury bills through banking. Now we can trade through the stock market.” Current treasury bill investors have their holdings in participants’ depository accounts with the Bangladesh Bank. They will now have to transfer the assets to a BO account in order to be able to sell them on the stock exchange.

