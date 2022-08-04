Connect with us

Business

Trade setup for Thursday: Nifty call put ratio to SGX Nifty today things to know before the trading opening bell

Published

12 hours ago

on

By

 


As stock markets around the world watch today’s Bank of England policy meeting on interest rates, we list the key things to know ahead of the stock market opening bell today today:

Global market signals

On Wednesday, global markets stabilized after a minor panic sparked by Nancy Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan and China’s strong reaction to her visit. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones ended up 1.29%, the Nasdaq up 2.59%, the S&P 500 up 1.56% while the Small Cap 2000 ended up 1, 53%.

Asian markets morning trend

In early morning trading Thursday, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.55%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.43%, China’s Shanghai added 0.47% while South Korea’s Kospi surged by 0.55%.

SGX Nifty Technical Outlook

As of early morning Thursday, SGX Nifty quotes 17,524, 85 points higher than its Wednesday close.

The overall trend for SGX Nifty today is positive and any decline in the index should be viewed as a buying opportunity by intraday traders,” said Anuj Gupta, VP Research at IIFL Securities.

Anuj Gupta went on to add that immediate support for SGX Nifty today is placed at 17,370 while the main support zone for the index is placed around 17,240. immediate at 17,650 while its main hurdle is around 17,800 levels.

Clever technical insights

“Nifty refuses to rely on intra-day losses, so another move higher looks pending. could cause the downtrend to accelerate,” said Deepak Jasani. , head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

“Nifty managed to hold above its support at 17225 and recovered in the latter part of the day to regain momentum. This indicates a strong trend move and the trend reversal is not yet confirmed. by prices,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Manager at 5paisa.com.

Bank Nifty Technical Outlook

“Immediate support for the Bank Nifty Index is placed at 37,590 while 37,400 should act as major support for the Bank Index while 38,150 is an immediate hurdle for the index while 38,500 is the main hurdle above which we can expect a further rise in the index,” said Rajesh Bhosale, technical analyst at Angel One. He said that the short range for Bank Nifty today can be assumed between 37,590 and 38,150, while the wider range for the index is between 37,400 and 38,500 levels.

Nifty call put ratio

“NIFTY FUT closing above 17400, adds a lot of boost to the BULLS as a sustenance here will come soon to 17600. The options chain suggests that 17500CE has an overall maximum exposure of 1.75 lakh contracts, but from aggressive new additions seen at 17600CE and above strikes – over 35,000 contracts added in various strikes,” said Shilpa Rout, Chief Derivatives Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher. She went on to add that 17000PE stands out with global contracts of 1.58 lakh, and 17,300PE adding the highest new entries of almost 50,000 contracts.

“The PCR OI at the 17300 strike is 1.6 which should serve as immediate support, while a close above 17450 will pull towards the 17600 areas,” Shilpa Rout said.

Bank Nifty Call Option Data

According to data presented by nseindia.com at 3:30 PM on 03 August, the maximum total open interest on calls was observed at 38200, 38500 and 38700 strikes with total open interest of 80407, 98486 and 63494 contracts respectively. Adding maximum call open interest was seen at 38,400, 38,500 and 38,700 strikes which added 30,291, 32,665 and 32,718 contracts respectively. The outcome of appeals was observed at 37,400 strikes, resulting in the loss of 2,733 contracts.

Bank Nifty Put Option Data

According to data presented by nseindia.com at 3:30 p.m. on August 03, the maximum total open interest to sell was observed at 38,000, 37,700 and 37,500 strikes with total open interest of 86,776, 65,850 and 116 637 contracts respectively. The addition of maximum put open interest was observed at 37,500 strikes, which added 33,870 contracts. The unwinding of puts was observed at 38,000 and 38,200 strikes, resulting in the loss of 1,727 and 4,882 contracts respectively.

BE YOU date

Foreign Institutional Investors (IFIs) bought 765.17 crores of shares, as domestic institutional investors (DII) sold net 518.42 crores in shares on August 3, according to preliminary data available on the NSE.

Banned by F&O NSE on August 4, 2022

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has added escort stocks to its F&O blackout list for the trade date of August 4, 2022. Blackout stocks in the F&O segment include companies in which security has exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit. .

U.S. bond yield

The 10-year US bond yield is down 1.18% at 2.716 while the 30-year US bond yield is down 0.58% at 2.960.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking events and the latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

To subscribe to Mint Bulletins

* Enter a valid email

* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/trade-setup-for-thursday-nifty-call-put-ratio-to-sgx-nifty-today-key-things-you-should-know-before-stock-market-s-opening-bell-today-11659572967840.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: