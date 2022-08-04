Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Stocks seek to shed back-to-back losses
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 25, 2022 in New York City. Shares edged higher in morning trade as investors weigh in on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting this coming Wednesday.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images
2. Nancy Pelosi leaves Taiwan
Televisions broadcast reports of United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
Lam Yik Fei | Bloomberg | Getty Images
house tenant Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan around 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday, marking the end of a brief but controversial stopover on the self-governing island that China claims as its own territory. While there, the California Democrat met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and signaled her support for the Democratic Island. “Our [congressional] delegation came here to send an unequivocal message: America stands with Taiwan,” Pelosi said, according to NBC News. After repeatedly warning Pelosi against visiting Taiwan, Beijing responded by banning various imports of Taiwanese products into China, including biscuits, grapefruit and frozen horse.China’s Ministry of Commerce has halted exports of natural sand to Taiwan, and the country’s military has also begun conducting air and sea exercises around from Taiwan.
3. CVS Health raises full-year guidance
A pedestrian crosses the parking lot of a CVS Health Corp store. in Oakland, Calif. on August 2, 2019.
Michael Short | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Shares of CVS Health rose on Wednesday after the company raised its full-year earnings outlook and beat Wall Street expectations with its second-quarter results. CVS now expects adjusted earnings between $8.40 and $8.60 per share this year, up from its previous guidance of $8.20 to $8.40. The company, which in addition to its pharmacies owns health insurer Aetna, saw second-quarter sales rise 11% year-over-year to $80.64 billion, beating Refinitiv’s estimate of $76.37 billion. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter of $2.40 also beat analysts’ estimates of $2.17.
Also ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell, Taco Bell owner Yum Brands reported mixed quarterly results.
4. Tuesday Night Earnings Recap
Brian Chesky, CEO and co-founder of Airbnb Inc., speaks during an Economic Club of New York luncheon at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, on Monday March 13, 2017.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A number of noteworthy companies released quarterly numbers after Tuesday’s close. Here’s a quick breakdown of how they did it:
- Airbnb reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and revenue that nearly met estimates, while releasing third-quarter guidance ahead of Street’s estimates. The shares were down more than 7% in premarket trading. CNBC’s Sofia Pitt has a full recap here.
- Advanced Micro Devices’ second-quarter earnings and sales beat analysts’ expectations, but the chipmaker’s third-quarter revenue forecast came in slightly below estimates. Its stock fell about 6% in premarket trading. Read CNBC tech reporter Kif Leswing’s full story on earnings here.
- Starbucks’ quarterly results beat estimates on both highs and lows, and interim CEO Howard Schultz says the coffee chain’s customers haven’t cut spending or switched to cheaper items despite continued high inflation. Shares rose nearly 2% in premarket. CNBC’s Amelia Lucas recaps the earnings in full here.
- PayPal saw revenue rise 9% year-over-year in the second quarter to $6.81 billion, beating analysts’ forecasts, while adjusted earnings per share of 93 cents beat estimates for 7 cents. Shares of the fintech company, which has also entered into a value-creation information-sharing agreement with activist Elliott Management, jumped nearly 13% in premarket trading. Read a full quarterly recap from CNBC’s Jordan Novet.
5. Mortgage applications increase for the first time in 5 weeks
Homes in Hercules, California, U.S., Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Home buyers face deteriorating affordability as mortgage rates hover around the highest levels in more than a decade.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Mortgage applications rose last week, the first time since June 24 that volume increased week-over-week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Total demand for mortgages rose 1.2%, helped by the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate posting its biggest weekly decline since 2020. Homebuying applications rose 1% from the previous week, while requests for refinancing increased by 2%, the MBA said. The latest mortgage data comes amid concerns about weakening consumer confidence and a slowing U.S. economy, as the Fed tightens monetary policy in hopes of easing inflation the higher since the early 1980s.
Su-Lin Tan, Melissa Repko and Lisa Rizzolo contributed to this report. NBC News also contributed.
Register nowfor the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer’s every stock market move. Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/03/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-wednesday.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]marketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Educating women is important to transform society for the better: PM Modi August 4, 2022
- Chip/Sci Bill leaves NSF with plenty of headroom for tech investments – MeriTalk August 4, 2022
- Studies have shown that blood protein levels may indicate risk of dying from diabetes and cancer.medical research August 4, 2022
- Pakistan: Imran Khan calls on PTI supporters to demonstrate against the electoral body August 4, 2022
- All MultiVersus Voice Actors: Full Character Cast August 4, 2022