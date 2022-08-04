Connect with us

5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday

18 hours ago

Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:

1. Stocks seek to shed back-to-back losses

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 25, 2022 in New York City. Shares edged higher in morning trade as investors weigh in on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting this coming Wednesday.

Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

2. Nancy Pelosi leaves Taiwan

house tenant Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan around 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday, marking the end of a brief but controversial stopover on the self-governing island that China claims as its own territory. While there, the California Democrat met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and signaled her support for the Democratic Island. “Our [congressional] delegation came here to send an unequivocal message: America stands with Taiwan,” Pelosi said, according to NBC News. After repeatedly warning Pelosi against visiting Taiwan, Beijing responded by banning various imports of Taiwanese products into China, including biscuits, grapefruit and frozen horse.China’s Ministry of Commerce has halted exports of natural sand to Taiwan, and the country’s military has also begun conducting air and sea exercises around from Taiwan.

3. CVS Health raises full-year guidance

Shares of CVS Health rose on Wednesday after the company raised its full-year earnings outlook and beat Wall Street expectations with its second-quarter results. CVS now expects adjusted earnings between $8.40 and $8.60 per share this year, up from its previous guidance of $8.20 to $8.40. The company, which in addition to its pharmacies owns health insurer Aetna, saw second-quarter sales rise 11% year-over-year to $80.64 billion, beating Refinitiv’s estimate of $76.37 billion. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter of $2.40 also beat analysts’ estimates of $2.17.

Also ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell, Taco Bell owner Yum Brands reported mixed quarterly results.

4. Tuesday Night Earnings Recap

A number of noteworthy companies released quarterly numbers after Tuesday’s close. Here’s a quick breakdown of how they did it:

5. Mortgage applications increase for the first time in 5 weeks

Mortgage applications rose last week, the first time since June 24 that volume increased week-over-week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Total demand for mortgages rose 1.2%, helped by the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate posting its biggest weekly decline since 2020. Homebuying applications rose 1% from the previous week, while requests for refinancing increased by 2%, the MBA said. The latest mortgage data comes amid concerns about weakening consumer confidence and a slowing U.S. economy, as the Fed tightens monetary policy in hopes of easing inflation the higher since the early 1980s.

Su-Lin Tan, Melissa Repko and Lisa Rizzolo contributed to this report. NBC News also contributed.

