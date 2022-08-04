The Fiji Times » EFL eyes IPO





Energy Fiji Ltd says its ultimate plan is to list on the South Pacific Stock Exchange after its governance transitions to company law. This is stated in the EFL’s 2021 annual report which was tabled in Parliament last week. The annual report states that the Fiji Electricity Authority (FEA) was incorporated as Energy Fiji Ltd (EFL) on April 16, 2018, a public company limited by shares, and registered under the Companies Act . EFL has also been designated as the successor entity to FEA. “One of the main objectives of FEA’s corporatization is to provide Fijians with the opportunity to share in the economic benefits of FEA and to list the newly incorporated entity on the South Pacific Stock Exchange, which will promote the development of Fiji’s capital market,” the report said. “In March 2017, a new Electricity Act 2017 was passed by Parliament, however, the new Electricity Act 2017 was published on 1 October 2019 and came into force. “Energy Fiji Ltd is governed by the Companies Act and no longer the Public Companies Act. “The ultimate plan is to list the company on the South Pacific Stock Exchange. The annual report states that the Fijian government entered into an agreement in March 2021 under which a consortium, namely Sevens Pacific Pte Ltd, owned by The Chugoku Electric Power Co Inc and Japan Bank for International Cooperation, acquired a 44 percent stake in Energy Fiji Ltd (24 percent from the government and 20 percent from the FNPF). “CEPCO and JBIC’s investment is the culmination of an extensive process to identify a highly experienced and accredited international partner to acquire a stake in EFL. “It was a key objective of any transaction that the investor not only provide financial investment in Fiji, but contribute with operational expertise and experience in power planning and development.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fijitimes.com/efl-plans-to-list-on-stock-exchange/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos