Eagles Scholarship: Training Camp Edition 1.0
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles went on hiatus on Wednesday, at least from a public standpoint, returning to step-by-step practice closed to prying eyes.
The break, after five practices open to reporters, looks like a solid sample size to bring back the Eagles Stock Market for 2022:
BULLS (SURGING STOCKS):
CB James Bradberry – Bradberry was exceptional as a so-called CB2 against Darius Slay, and the best performer on the whole team at the start of camp.
His one-on-one reps with DeVonta Smith were a trade on Tuesday with the slender receiver beating the veteran corner deep before Bradberry saw the youngster off star-studded with intimidating media coverage that would have made Xavier Rhodes blush.
Cornerbacks are always going to get beat in the modern NFL, but the best make good receivers work really hard to get everything they can and that has defined Bradberry to this day.
“James is a very smart football player,” secondary coach Dennard Wilson said. “He’s a fast processor. He’s another guy who wants to be the best he can be.”
LB TJ Edwards – Talk of Nakobe Dean being the Week 1 linebacker at MIKE has scattered because Edwards is just too good right now.
The former undrafted free agent has rebuilt his body over the years and the 4.87 he ran before the draft is long in the rearview mirror. Edwards will never run like Davion Taylor, but his instincts and football IQ make him a better cover player than most realize.
“I didn’t spot it when it came out, but when I got here you read it all and you talked to different people who watched it and things like that,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said. “I think if there were some negatives about him, they’re not negatives with what we’re asking him to do.
“In fact, they are positive.”
C Cam Jürgens – Jurgens was supposed to be the luxury pick in this year’s draft, but he got first-team work straight away as Jason Kelce started slow after a recent bout with COVID,
Known for his athleticism, Jurgens impressed the most with his anchoring skills and the Nebraska native proved to be country strong early on.
“It’s a lot of learning,” Jurgens said of his first NFL training camp. “The hardest part is probably seeing the defense and how NFL people dress up the covers and do the things they do on defense and be able to read them. They hide things really well. But I I feel like at the start of training, I feel like I belonged.”
Marcus Epps – Epps did exactly what the Eagles had hoped for and took control of one of the safeties. He entered the league as a shrewd player with very good covering instincts but was undersized and not physical.
Epps has since opened a gym in his native Southern California and is now a completely different guy physically. He’s the only surety to bet on if you’re looking for the player who won’t leave the pitch this season.
RG – Isaac Seumalo – Many thought the right guard position would be the biggest competition of the summer between Seumalo and Jack Driscoll, but Seumalo was cleared for camp after his Lisfranc surgery and emphatically took control of the position.
Driscoll worked exclusively at right tackle as Lane Johnson’s ankle insurance policy.
THE BEARS:
LB Nakobe Dean – Dean didn’t do anything wrong and it’s more about the lagged expectations of many who thought he should have been a first-round pick.
Dean starts slow and runs behind Edwards, Kyzir White, Davion Taylor and Shaun Bradley at linebacker off the ball. The rookie made a first-team appearance at the end of Tuesday’s training and will be a good player, it will just take time.
QB Carson Strong – It’s still a question of expectations. Because Strong developed a big name in the pre-draft process, many expected things from an undrafted rookie. To date, however, Strong hasn’t seemed ready to even be a development option for the Eagles.
QB Gardner Minshew – Ultimately, Minshew should be fine as he’s played enough football to right the ship, but his below-average arm strength showed at the start of camp as timing and chemistry are a big issue for the QBs who must rely on finesse.
The Offensive Coaching Team vs. WR DeVonta Smith – The Eagles’ passing attack has centered on AJ Brown and Dallas Goedert through five open drives at the expense of Smith, who is a wonderful player and is only getting better.
Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen need to be more disciplined when it comes to involving Smith.
The return game – Right now, the Eagles comeback game looks a lot like last year when it wasn’t good enough. Maybe the likes of Jason Huntley, Britain Covey and Devon Allen change that in the future, but each seems too one-dimensional to enter into the 53-man roster conversation.
STAGNANT STOCKS:
QB Jalen hurts – Hurts also looks a lot like he was last year, a one-off playmaker who is inconsistent in throwing day-to-day football. The QB1 himself noted that consistency is the goal and until he hits that bar the hand twisting will continue.
“We just want to be consistent, consistent in our details, consistent in our execution, knowing our missions,” Hurts said. “And I think we’ve done a really good job so far. But there’s always another level. I think that’s how I’ve always seen it.
“Enough is never enough.”
-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com’s Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Sports. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports talker Jody McDonald, every morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on “Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com and JAKIBSports.com. You can reach John at [email protected] or on Twitter @JFMcMullen
