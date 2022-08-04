Nowea Energy Inc. to go public





The energy of Nowea Nowea Energy Inc. is in the process of implementing business plans for an IPO. The company aims to be listed on a separate stock exchange. NEW YORK, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Nowea Energy Inc.: Go public

Nowea Energy Inc. is in the process of implementing business plans for an IPO. According to a recent announcement, the company aims to list in the United States. The shareholders of Nowea Energy Inc. will obtain listed shares of this company with the resources Oil Wells USA and Boron Lithium Mining Project. Boron-lithium mining project

Nowea Energy Inc. holds a 10% stake in a company that owns nearly 85% of a boron-lithium mining project. According to the press release, the throughput of this project would contribute enormously to the availability of boron and lithium in the European Union, limiting dependence on imports and contributing to the achievement of EU environmental objectives. Market value of lithium carbonate

The global economic value of lithium carbonate (battery grade) is around USD 70,000-75,000 per ton. When Nowea Energy Inc. decided to develop a strategic business plan to finance a lithium mining project, the value of lithium carbonate per ton was only US$6,000-7,000. Potential impact on global lithium supply

Voters in the European Parliament voted to restrict internal combustion engines. Most of the votes took place in Strasbourg on June 8, 2022, allowing manufacturers to sell only electric vehicles from the middle of the next decade. The move can have a major impact on global lithium supply as battery manufacturing is expected to increase significantly to meet the demands of the electric vehicle market. As demand for this essential component of electric vehicles grows, Noweas’ investment in a lithium mining project is still expected to generate significant returns in the years to come. Other Nowea business focus: Oil Wells, USA

Besides lithium mining, Nowea invests in oil wells. Nowea Energy’s investment in Oil Wells USA consists of 17 oil wells under six different leases in Kentucky. These oil wells have been transferred to a separate company seeking a stock exchange listing. The so-called workplace interests, or proportion of corporate ownership in these many oil wells, ranges between 75% and 100%. Although production levels are relatively low from the 17 wells located in the lease areas, this financing is cash flow friendly from an operational perspective. It is now benefiting greatly from the new rise in crude oil prices. From now on, the individual pumps are fine-tuned to maintain stable and consistent oil production. Nowea Energy Inc. can then make reliable statements regarding monthly production rates. The total lease area is nearly 1,800 acres or approximately 7.2 million square meters to drill the new wells. Market outlook for Nowea

High inflation rates and volatile exchange rates characterize the current market situation. Therefore, when making investment decisions, it is essential to consider various scenarios. In Germany, inflation is currently at 7.9%, and it is unclear how this trend will continue. Central banks around the world are taking steps to stabilize the situation, but the long-term effects of these policies are difficult to predict. The US dollar is expected to rise against other currencies, but that could change if global economic conditions deteriorate. Note on Company Profile of Nowea Energy Inc

Nowea Energy Inc. is a Nevada-registered energy-focused private equity firm. The Company is mainly engaged in the drilling of oil and gas wells. The company receives and creates business investment opportunities for a group of reputable qualified investors with their capital and resources. The main focus is on long-term industries, including mobility, e-mobility, energy and mining. Skilled investment and trading specialists use a unique buy-and-build strategy to drive portfolio value creation around the world.

