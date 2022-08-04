This fintech stock has rebounded more than 32,000% since its IPO in July before falling by half in value

A little-known Hong Kong company has seen its stock market value skyrocket in recent days, but later its price plummeted by half. AMDD Digital’s market capitalization jumped above $450 billion in a 244% jump on Tuesday, but later the stock plunged 40% on Wednesday, reminding investors of the same stock market mania the last year that led to record rallies in stocks of companies such as GameStop and AMC.

The stock has climbed around 21,000% since its IPO in July, when it traded at $7.80 on its New York debut last month. Shares of the company have been on a rollercoaster ride, closing Wednesday at $1,100, losing half their value after rising more than $2,555 each on Tuesday, more than 32,600% above its listing price. .

AMTD Digital was the most mentioned stock on Reddit.com, the social media platform at the heart of the meme stock craze of 2021, when stocks gained popularity among retail investors through social media. The fintech company, which provides loans and services to startups in exchange for fees, has a low float and is tightly controlled by parent company AMTD Idea.

The company said on Tuesday that there have been no material changes or events related to the company’s business and operational activities since the date of the IPO and that it is monitoring stock volatility. The stock had a dramatic surge on Tuesday alone as trading was repeatedly halted due to volatility, although the stock fell back to earth on Wednesday.

Amtd Digital Inc soared 108% after its U.S. IPO on July 16, the biggest first-day jump for a listing of its size. The first issue was the best for a listing of more than $25 million on a US exchange this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The Hong Kong-based financial services platform is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HKD.

There has been a similar surge at some other recently listed US companies, including Getty Images which has jumped more than 200% since its July 25 debut.

(With agency contributions)

