



The trading day was choppy on Thursday as investors anticipated the next big market catalyst: the July jobs report, which will be released tomorrow morning. “The labor market is an extremely critical element in the debate over inflation and how many Fed rate hikes it takes to ‘whip it up’ that has boosted markets,” said Brent Schutte, chief investment officer at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. In tomorrow’s report, “investors will be looking for evidence that the pace of job creation is slowing to a more sustainable pace and/or that more Americans are returning to the workforce,” he says. Schutte adds that wage data is another important metric to watch, especially to see if average hourly earnings are starting to moderate something that’s needed for inflation to come down. Today’s weekly jobless claims data gave us some insight into the state of the labor market, with initial jobless claims rising by 6,000 to 260,000 in the last week of July. “With the jobs report coming tomorrow, today’s uptick in jobless claims is unlikely to be a major market or Fed driver,” said Mike Loewengart, chief executive of the investment strategy at E*Trade. “Remember that while unemployment insurance claims are slowly increasing, the labor market remains robust.”

The market certainly didn't react much to today's numbers. The Nasdaq Compoundrose a modest 0.4% to 12,720 as Latin American e-commerce stocks concern Free market (MELI, +16.2%) soared on the back of a strong Q2 earnings report. The S&P 500 Index slipped 0.1% to 4,151, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3% to 32,726, while walmart (WMT) fell 3.7% following news that the mega-retailer is cutting 200 positions at the company. Other news on the stock market today: Small cap Russell 2000 fell 0.2% to end at 1,906.

fell 0.2% to end at 1,906. U.S. Crude Futures fell 2.3% to $88.54 a barrel, its lowest settlement since Feb. 2.

fell 2.3% to $88.54 a barrel, its lowest settlement since Feb. 2. Gold Futures Contracts rose 1.7% to close at $1,806.90 an ounce.

rose 1.7% to close at $1,806.90 an ounce. Bitcoin fell 4.3% to $22,455.60. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are as of 4 p.m.)

fell 4.3% to $22,455.60. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are as of 4 p.m.) The Bank of England (BOE) raised interest rates this morning by 50 basis points (one basis point equals one hundredth of a percentage point), the largest increase since 1995. However, the central bank’s “comment was more concerning with the expectations of a ‘long recession’, and expectations of much higher inflation before it starts to recede,” says Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for independent broker LPL Financial. now for a series of rate hikes as the BOE launches an aggressive campaign to reduce an entrenched inflationary backdrop. Moreover, the BOE’s rate move, coupled with its pessimistic commentary, comes in a policy vacuum.”

raised interest rates this morning by 50 basis points (one basis point equals one hundredth of a percentage point), the largest increase since 1995. However, the central bank’s “comment was more concerning with the expectations of a ‘long recession’, and expectations of much higher inflation before it starts to recede,” says Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for independent broker LPL Financial. now for a series of rate hikes as the BOE launches an aggressive campaign to reduce an entrenched inflationary backdrop. Moreover, the BOE’s rate move, coupled with its pessimistic commentary, comes in a policy vacuum.” Coinbase Global (COIN) jumped 10.0% after the cryptocurrency exchange announced its partnership with black rock (BLK, +0.8%) to make bitcoin available to institutional investors from the asset manager. “This is much-needed positive news for crypto traders and should provide some optimism for the long-term health of the cryptoverse,” says Edward Moya, senior market strategist at the currency data provider. OANDA.

(COIN) jumped 10.0% after the cryptocurrency exchange announced its partnership with (BLK, +0.8%) to make bitcoin available to institutional investors from the asset manager. “This is much-needed positive news for crypto traders and should provide some optimism for the long-term health of the cryptoverse,” says Edward Moya, senior market strategist at the currency data provider. OANDA. Crocodile (CROX) plunged 10.7% after the plastic cobbler reported earnings. In the second quarter, CROX earned adjusted earnings of $3.24 per share on revenue of $964.6 million, more than analysts expected. However, the company has lowered its sales forecast for the full year. Still, CFRA Research analyst Zachary Warring maintained a strong buy rating on CROX. “We are seeing tons of upside in CROX and expect strong cash flow from both brands allowing them to significantly pay down debt,” the analyst said. Fidelity’s best actively managed funds 2022 has been a stock picking market. But finding individual stocks that may or may not outperform the broader market is not for the faint of heart and sometimes it’s easier to leave the driving to the pros. Enter Fidelity, which is a leading low-cost mutual fund provider whose portfolio managers celebrate the art of stock picking. Indeed, every spring they hold friendly contests to see who can come up with the best investment ideas. Fortunately for investors, there is no shortage of Fidelity funds. In fact, the hardest part of choosing a mutual fund is often sifting through the multitude of options available to find the one that best suits your personal investment goals. Here, we’ve compiled five of Fidelity’s best actively managed funds that cover a variety of strategies, each of which should serve you well for the rest of 2022 and beyond.

