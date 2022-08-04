Business
Stocks close mixed ahead of July jobs report
U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday after uneventful trading as investors anticipated Friday’s July jobs report and raked in more profits.
The S&P 500 edged down 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped about 0.3%. After rebounding on Wednesday, tech stocks tried to regain momentum, with the Nasdaq up 0.4%.
The biggest action in the markets on Thursday, however, occurred away from major equity indices, with the price of WTI crude oil falling below $90 a barrel for the first time since early February and Coinbase (PIECE OF MONEY) shares up 40%.
Coinbase Stocks were out on Thursday after the company announced that it had partnered with BlackRock (noir) to expand access to crypto markets for institutional investors.
Coinbase shares, which closed at a record high of $47.02 on June 30, traded as high as $115 early Thursday. Around two hours into the trading session, Coinbase shares were trading closer to $95.
Elsewhere in single-name moves, shares of Chinese conglomerate AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) are down 27% and its subsidiary AMTD Digital (HKD) were down some 18% in early trading.
AMTD Digital became a fascination for investors this week, with the company’s market value at one point exceeding more than $400 billion. In a statement early tuesdaythe company said it has seen “significant volatility in the price of our ADSs and has also seen very active trading volume. To the best of our knowledge, there are no circumstances, events or ‘other material issues relating to the business and operational activities of our company since the date of the IPO.
The company’s statement was dubbed a “thank you note” to investors.
In economic news, first jobless claims in the United States reached 260,000 for the week ended July 30, up 6,000 from the previous week’s reading, the Department of Labor said Thursday. Work. The figure was on par with estimates from Bloomberg economists.
Investors await the main monthly jobs report for July on Friday. Economists expect the broader jobs report to show 250,000 new jobs were added last month, a notable decrease from the 372,000 jobs added in June.
Thursday’s moves follow a big bull day on Wall Street on Wednesday which saw the S&P 500 climb 1.6%, taking the benchmark 13% above its June 16 low, its biggest rebound of the year. The VIX Wall Streets volatility gauge, meanwhile, fell to 22, its second-lowest close since mid-April.
We are clearly doing better than previous dead cat rallies, DataTreks Nicholas Colas said in a note, while adding that a close below 20 for the Vix over the next couple of months could suggest excessive market complacency in the face of an equity investment environment that remains uncertain.
As happy as we are that US equities are trending higher in more compelling form than previous 2022 rallies, we think it makes sense to stay the course on risk-reward trade-offs until we have a clearer picture of inflation and the Fed’s future monetary policy, Colas said.
On the earnings side, the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group (BABA) reported fiscal first-quarter results on Thursday that beat Wall Street estimates. Shares jumped more than 5% early Thursday.
Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc
