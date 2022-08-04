Alibaba, Eli Lilly, Walmart and other stock movers on Thursday

Text size





Stock futures rose slightly on Thursday, a day after stocks rebounded on better-than-expected tech earnings and economic data.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

futures contracts rose 0.1%,



S&P500

futures contracts rose 0.1% and



Nasdaq Compound

futures gained 0.2%.

Here are some stocks moving in Thursday’s premarket session.

Ali Baba



(ticker: BABA) shares rose 4.1% after the Chinese e-commerce giant posted quarterly results that beat Wall Street expectations.

Eli Lily



(LLY) fell 3% after the pharmaceutical company cut its profit forecast for the year.

Reserve credits



(BKNG) fell 3.1% after the online travel agency provided a cautious outlook for the third quarter.

walmart



(WMT) fell 0.1% after the retail giant confirmed a report in the Wall Street Journal that it would cut 200 jobs across multiple departments.

You’re here



(TSLA) will hold its annual meeting Thursday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. EST. The stock was up 1.4% early Thursday.

eBay



(EBAY) rose 0.4% after the online market released an upbeat earnings report.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (ETN) rose 4.5% after the company reported earnings of $1.25 per share, beating estimates by 80 cents. on sales of $229.7 million, above expectations of $197.6 million. The company increased its dividend. A higher order book and prices helped improve results. Barrons recommended the stock in February, noting its large order book and ability to increase its dividend. The stock, including Thursday’s move, has fallen 1.9% since then.

MGM Resorts (MGM) rose 3.2% after the company beat sales estimates. The company cited increased volumes and travel. Barronsrecommended the stock in January, noting that its limited business in China may help its sales recover from the pandemic as China’s zero-Covid policy has weighed on casino spending. The stock has fallen 23% since the recommendation.

Shares of Wesco International (WCC) gained 4.8% after the company reported earnings of $4.19 per share, beating estimates of $3.95 per share, on sales of $5.48 billion. dollars, above expectations of $5.31 billion. Barronsrecommended the stock in January, arguing that demand for power infrastructure is expected to rise, given trends in renewable energy, cloud computing and other activities. The stock is up 15% since Barrons recommended it.

Lucid



(LCID) fell 13% in premarket trade after the electric vehicle maker said it expected to ship 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles in 2022, below an earlier forecast given in May for 12,000 to 14,000 units.

Fortinet



(FTNT) lowered its full-year services revenue forecast and the software company’s shares fell 8.1% in premarket trading on Thursday.

Albemarle



(ALB), the lithium miner, crushed second-quarter earnings expectations and its own guidance. The stock rose 5.6%.

Clorox



(CLX) fell 4.5% after the company released weaker-than-expected adjusted earnings guidance for fiscal 2023.

