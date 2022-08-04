Goldman Sachs warns the stock market may not have bottomed yet





The recent rebound in the US stock market will likely be short-lived, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. Stocks rebounded in July with a strong – and rare – rally on weaker economic data that supported expectations of a dovish Federal Reserve and strong quarterly results reports large corporations that have mostly proven resilient to inflation. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite all recorded their best month since late 2020. But the relief rally is unlikely to last long as investors continue to weigh on searing inflation, a slowing economic growth and a possible deceleration in U.S. hiring, according to Goldman analysts led by Cecilia Mariotti. “Without clear signs of a positive shift in macro momentum, further temporary risk taking could actually increase the risks of another leg lower in the market rather than signaling the end of the bear market,” they said. wrote in an analyst note Thursday. WALL STREET’S CONFIDENCE IN STOCK MARKETS FALLS TO LOWEST LEVEL IN 5 YEARS The analyst’s note comes just days after the Commerce Department announced that GDP, the broadest measure of goods and services produced in the economy, fell 0.9% on an annualized basis over the the three-month period from April to June. Economic output already fallen in the first three months of the year, with GDP falling by 1.6%. Recessions are technically defined by two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth and are characterized by high unemployment, low or negative GDP growth, declining incomes and slowing retail sales, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER ), which tracks slowdowns. IS THE UNITED STATES ENTERING A RECESSION? With consecutive declines in growth, the economy is meeting the technical criteria of a recession , which requires a “significant decline in economic activity that spreads throughout the economy and lasts for more than a few months.” Still, the NBER – the semi-official arbiter – may not confirm it immediately as they usually wait up to a year to call it. The NBER also pointed out that it relies on more data than GDP to determine if there is a recession, such as unemployment and consumer spending, which remained strong in the first six months of the crisis. year. It also takes into account the magnitude of any decline in economic activity. There is a growing consensus on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve will trigger a recession as it fights inflation with a series of aggressive interest rate hikes. Policymakers approved the second consecutive 75 basis point rate hike last week and indicated that another large rate hike is on the table in September, depending on upcoming economic data. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters that fighting inflation remained the central bank’s No. 1 priority, even if it meant risking a slowdown – although he stressed he did not not that the United States is currently in a recession. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS “We believe there is a need to slow growth,” he told reporters last week. “We actually think we need a period of growth below potential in order to create some looseness so that supply can catch up.”

