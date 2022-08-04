TISCALNOTE CELEBRATES THE BEGINNINGS OF A PUBLIC COMPANY WITH AN OPENING CEREMONY AT THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Tim Hwang Joins FiscalNote’s Senior Executives, Employees, Board and Clients to Open NYSE

Hwang becomes one of the youngest Asian American CEOs/co-founders to lead a NYSE-listed company

The company’s shares began trading on monday august 1st Under NYSE Stock symbol “NOTE”

NEW YORK, August 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TaxNote (NYSE: REMARK), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that provides legal and regulatory data and insights, celebrated its debut as a public company today when Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder Tim Hwang joined senior management, company employees, members of its board of directors and many of its customers and investors to ring the historic and iconic opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange in New York.

FiscalNote began trading its shares under the symbol “NOTE” on Monday, August 1, 2022.



Photo credit: NYSE



With his IPO, Hwang became one of the youngest Asian American CEOs/co-founders on the New York Stock Exchange.

“It was truly an honor to ring the illustrious opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange this morning with the other co-founders of FiscalNote – Gerald Yao and Jonathan Chen – along with over a hundred FiscalNotes and guests,” Hwang said. “It’s the realization of a lifelong dream to become a public company and take FiscalNote to even greater heights from from here. For us, the IPO process is just the start of a new journey, as we accelerate our efforts to help businesses and organizations around the world turn knowledge into action and leverage resources. procurement to enter our next phase of growth. I am very grateful to those who have brought us to this moment – our employees, our customers, our investors and our partners. Together, I am convinced that FiscalNote will become one of the most important companies of our time.”

“The goal of FiscalNote is to create a more transparent and informed global society,” said Gerald Yao, Global Head of ESG, Chief Strategy Officer & Co-founder. “FiscalNote’s philosophy has not changed since we started the business, and it continues to inspire and guide us today. Even before developing our strategy, we focused on creating value and cultural norms that would help us achieve our goal. Culture is always fundamental to the success of our business, and it is our people who make our culture. I am grateful to everyone who has helped make the culture of FiscalNote what she is today.

“This represents a significant step forward for all of our team members and our customers as we contemplate our next phase of growth and investment,” said Josh Resnik, President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are well positioned to drive investment in our products and services and to continue our aggressive acquisition strategy, enhancing our broad portfolio of solutions that enable us to meet the needs of our customers every day. Enterprises, governments and Global associations face growing challenges in managing an unstable political and economic environment, and FiscalNote is uniquely positioned to help them overcome these challenges.”

“As a pioneer in applying artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics to the government information market, FiscalNote quickly transformed the industry and became the leader in its category early in its history. Nine years later, the role that FiscalNote plays in an increasingly complex and volatile world is even more important and relevant today and has never been more essential. FiscalNote is a truly unique company, powered by a culture goal-oriented and a deep commitment to operational excellence to drive growth, value and results for its global clients.Makes FiscalNote truly special is Tim, an extraordinary visionary and pioneer before his time who at the age 22-year-old revolutionized the legaltech space with unwavering passion, skillful agility and an inspiring determination to achieve his dream.Today, Tim’s dream has become a rem arquable reality, like its rings in the newest US company listed on the NYSE,” said Keith Nilssonmanaging partner of Xplorer Capital and an early investor and board member of Fiscal Note since 2014.

Recorded and archived video of Hwang, Yao, Resnik and other FiscalNoters ringing the opening bell at NYSE can be found here and on NYSE social media.

About FiscalNote

Tax note (NYSE: REMARK) is a leading provider of global policy and market information technology. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and insights from experts and peers, FiscalNote enables clients to manage policies, respond to regulatory changes, and mitigate global risks. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that provides mission-critical information and the tools to turn it into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves over 5,000 clients worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asiaand Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit TaxNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

