Stock market loses 17 billion naira as traders make profits





By Adedapo Adesanya The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has accused the Federal Government of lying to the public by blaming marketers for the hike in the pump price of premium automotive gasoline (PMS), otherwise known as gasoline . It comes after the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, said any increase in the price of petrol was at the behest of oil traders, insisting the government had not suppressed the fuel subsidy and was unaware of gas stations selling PMS. above N165. Mr Sylva speaking at a regulatory stakeholder consultation forum organized by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority said the government continued to pay subsidies on petrol, adding that merchants should be blamed for the increase in the price of fuel at the pump. Reacting to the development, IPMAN said the Federal Government is not telling the truth to Nigerians. The Chairman of IPMAN in Rivers State, Mr Joseph Obele, said that PPMC, a subsidiary of NNPC Limited, was the sole importer of petroleum products in the country and was only distributed to private depots and tank farms without government depots project. Mr Obele said traders were currently buying one at N169 a liter from the depot, saying traders were retailing produce strictly based on the government buying rate. He warned the government not to lie to the citizens but to fix the nation’s four refineries to operate at their optimum capacity, saying that Nigerians would buy products at less than 100 naira per liter if the refineries were operating. The minister is not telling the truth to Nigerians. For example, we have 19 tank farms in Rivers State. Only three sell for PPMC which is the government. The three tanks are not allowed to import. The sole importer of petroleum products in Nigeria is PPMC. PPMC imports and distributes to tank yards or private depots across the states of Nigeria. They refused to assign any to government-owned depots, so government-owned depots are idle. The reason is that they cannot adjust the price in government owned depots. They will mandate private depots to sell for them, claiming they are unaware of the increase in private depots. If they are sincere, they should send the ships to government owned depots and not private depots. Yesterday traders are buying N169 per liter from private stockyards, these depots are selling PPMC products which are government imported products. The recent increase in the price of PMS is a government strategy to reduce the huge burden of the imported landing cost of PMS which is far higher than the government-approved model. Marketers sell strictly based on our buy rate from the government. The government knows our buying rate and our selling rate. The government can make such a statement to journalists who are not marketers, they cannot say it to us, the essential players in the sector. The solution is to fix our refineries so that Nigerians buy fuel below N80 per litre.

