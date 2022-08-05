Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





Content of the article TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,577.04, up 31.10 points.) Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down $1.10, or 1.94%, to $55.61 on 15.9 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down $1.70, or 7.59%, to $20.70 on 13.5 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down $1.85, or 4.48%, to $39.46 on 9.1 million shares. Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 77 cents, or 3.95%, to $20.29 on 8.3 million shares. Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Down 42 cents, or 6.95%, to $5.62 on 7.9 million shares. Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Financial. Up 17 cents, or 0.14%, to $126.44 on 6.1 million shares. Companies in the news: Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX:SLF). Up $1.33 or 2.25% to $60.47. Sun Life Financial Inc. has reached an agreement to sell a division of the UK-based company to Phoenix Group Holdings PLC for around $385 million as part of a move to make the company more nimble. The insurer said on Thursday it would sell SLF of Canada UK Ltd., or Sun Life UK, a company that handles life insurance and pension policies but is closed to new sales. Sun Life said as part of the deal, it will form a long-term partnership to become a strategic asset management partner for Phoenix Group, including managing Sun Life UK’s $9 billion general account. . The sale is consistent with the company’s strategy of building a paying, low-cap business, Sun Life Chief Executive Kevin Strain said in a conference call with analysts. Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSX: LSPD). Down $3.73 or 11.86% at $27.71. The CEO of software company Lightspeed Commerce Inc. says his business has benefited from a return to pre-pandemic business and shopping habits following COVID-19 restrictions, but he’s still watching for a potential downturn. Montreal-based Lightspeed, which caters largely to the hospitality and retail sector, has been under pressure since a report last year by U.S. short seller Spruce Point Management criticized company and accused it of misleading investors about its growth opportunities. However, Lightspeed is bullish, in part because it launched two new flagships and acquired at least five companies to expand its software offering in the past two years. Lightspeed will push that narrative as it works to address a first-quarter net loss that nearly doubled from the same time last year. The company said its net loss for the three months ended June 30 was $100.8 million or 68 cents per share, compared with a loss of $49.3 million or 38 cents per share during the first quarter of last year. Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Down $1.49 or 2.23% at $65.41. The head of Canada’s largest oil and gas producer on Thursday criticized the federal government’s proposed emissions cap for the energy sector, arguing that environmental goals must be balanced with economic and social concerns. energy security. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. President Tim McKay made the comments during a conference call with analysts. While the purpose of the call was to discuss the company’s second quarter financial results, McKay took aim at Ottawa’s proposed cap in his opening remarks. He also spoke about emissions reduction efforts that are already underway through the Pathways Alliance, an industry group that includes CNRL and other major Canadian oil sands producers. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on August 4, 2022. Share this article on your social network Advertising This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Financial Post cover stories Sign up to receive the best daily stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for your registration! A welcome email is on the way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder. The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will soon be in your inbox. We encountered a problem during your registration. Try Again

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-51 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos