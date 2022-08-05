Indices snap six-game winning streak to finish slightly lower; Sensex slips 52 points





Stock market today: Frontline stock indexes on BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) snapped their six-game winning streak and finished slightly lower on Thursday, weighed by market heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) and bank stocks .

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 51.73 points (0.09%) to end at 58,298.80 while the Nifty 50 slipped 6.15 points (0.04%) to settle at 17,382, 00. Both indexes had opened more than 0.5% earlier in the day, driven by gains in information technology (IT) stocks, but quickly turned negative in late morning trading. However, towards the last hour of trading, they pared their intraday losses to end with marginal reductions. On the Sensex pack, NTPC, State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, RIL, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Power Grid Corporation of India were the big losers on Thursday while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Nestle India, Infosys, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories , Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Wipro were the top earners. Among the sector indices on NSE, the Nifty PSU Bank Index fell 1.75% and Nifty Realty fell 1.14%. The key Bank Nifty slipped 0.62%. On the other hand, the Nifty IT index increased by 1.24% and the Nifty Pharma index by 2.37%. Broader market indices outperformed their benchmark peers with the S&P BSE MidCap Index ending at 24,458.22, up 70.10 points (0.29%), while the S&P BSE SmallCap rose 69 .73 points (0.25%) to settle at 27,541.52. “Gaining positive momentum from strong US economic data, the domestic market opened with gains, while concerns over the US-China conflict kept investors on the defensive, leading to high volatility. Weakness in the PMI indices and the trade deficit led to downward pressure on the Indian rupee and the equity market. However, sustained foreign interest in Indian equities leads to buying during downturns, leading to a late rally,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. Going forward, market participants will eagerly await the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Friday. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 a.m. Friday. Read here to find out what analysts and experts expect from the central bank’s MPC meeting. World Markets (from AP) Global stocks were mostly higher on Thursday as investors welcomed encouraging economic data and quarterly earnings reports from major companies. European equities mostly headed higher in early trading. Benchmarks rose in Asia as jitters eased over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. The gains followed a strong rally on Wall Street. France’s CAC 40 added 0.5% in early trading to 6,501.54, while Germany’s DAX gained 0.7% to 13,688.05. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.3% to 7,426.95. The Dow Jones industrials future rose less than 0.1% while that of the S&P 500 was also little changed, up less than 0.1%. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.7% to end at 27,932.20. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed earlier gains, shedding just 1 point to 6,974.90. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.5% to 2,473.11. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 2.1% to 20,174.04, while the Shanghai Composite climbed 0.8% to 3,189.04.

