



For immediate release: August 05, 2022 Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab-deruxtecan-nxki), an IV infusion for the treatment of patients with unresectable (impossible to remove) or metastatic HER2-low ( spread to other parts of the body). breast cancer. This is the first approved therapy targeting patients with the HER2-low breast cancer subtype, which is a newly defined subset of HER2-negative breast cancer. It is estimated that 287,850 new cases of female breast cancer will be diagnosed in 2022 in the United States. About 80-85% of these new cases were previously considered to be HER2 negative subtype (including hormone receptor positive breast cancer and triple negative breast cancer), which means the tumors do not overexpress or don’t make too many copies of the HER2 protein. Of this proportion of breast cancer diagnoses, approximately 60% of patients previously classified as having a HER2-negative subtype can now be considered HER2-weak. Prior to today’s approval, HER2-low patients received hormone therapy or chemotherapy. Today’s approval underscores the FDA’s commitment to being at the forefront of scientific advancements, making targeted cancer treatment options available to more patients, said Richard Pazdur, MD, director of the FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence and acting director of the Office of Oncological Diseases at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. Having therapies specially adapted to each patient’s cancer subtype is a priority to guarantee access to safe and innovative treatments. Within the Administrations Cancer Moonshot program, President Biden has called on federal agencies to develop ways to reduce the cancer death rate and improve the lives of cancer patients and their families through advances in cancer research and technology. cancer and the development of new programs. Enhertus’ approval further illustrates how the FDA’s efforts align with Cancer Moonshot’s goals of targeting the right treatments for the right patients, accelerating progress against the deadliest and rarest cancers, and to learn from the experience of all patients. HER2 receptors, which are proteins made by the HER2 gene, are important in determining a patient’s treatment. HER2-negative includes hormone receptor positive and triple negative breast cancers. HER2-low is a new classification of the HER2 subtype. It describes a new subtype of breast cancer that contains some HER2 proteins on the cell surface, but not enough to be classified as HER2-positive. Patients with HER2-low breast cancer are eligible for Enhertu if they have previously received chemotherapy in the metastatic setting, or if their cancer has come back during or within 6 months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy. This approval is based on DESTINY-Breast04, a randomized, multicenter, open-label clinical trial that enrolled 557 adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low breast cancer. The trial included two cohorts: 494 hormone receptor positive (HR+) and 63 hormone receptor negative (HR-) patients. Of these patients, 373 randomly received Enhertu by intravenous infusion every three weeks and 184 randomly received chemotherapy of the physician’s choice (eribulin, capecitabine, gemcitabine, nab paclitaxel or paclitaxel). The results showed improved progression-free survival and overall survival in people with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low breast cancer. The median age of trial participants was 57, ranging from 28 to 81. Of the 557 patients, 24% were aged 65 or over. Women represented 99.6% of the trial population. The race of trial participants was 48% White, 40% Asian, 2% Black or African American, and 3.8% Hispanic/Latino. The most common side effects in patients receiving Enhertu in DESTINY-Breast04 are nausea, fatigue, alopecia, vomiting, constipation, loss of appetite, musculoskeletal pain, and diarrhea. The prescribing information includes a boxed warning to inform healthcare professionals of the risk of interstitial lung disease and embryo-fetal toxicity. Enhertu is not recommended for pregnant women. Enhertu has received Priority Review and Breakthrough Therapy designations for this indication. The FDA granted Enhertu approval to Daiichi Sankyo four months ahead of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) deadline. This review was conducted as part of Project Orbis, an initiative of the FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence. The Orbis project provides a framework for the simultaneous submission and review of oncology drugs between international partners. For this review, the FDA collaborated with the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration, Health Canada and Swissmedic in Switzerland. Application reviews may be ongoing at other regulatory bodies. Related Information ### Master key The FDA, an agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, protects public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and safety of drugs, vaccines, and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency is also responsible for the safety and security of the food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, electronic radiation emitting products and the regulation of tobacco products.

