UC Berkeley Cybersecurity Masters Students Double Their Salaries After Graduation

A sign welcoming new students is displayed in Sproul Plaza on the UC Berkeley campus in March 2022. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Cybersecurity workers are in high demand and the White House is even calling for action. With an estimated 700,000 cybersecurity positions open, America faces a national security challenge that must be addressed aggressively, reads a July 2022 announcement from White House National Cyber ​​Workforce and Education Summit. The government and private sector are so desperate for cybersecurity workers due to a huge shortage of talent in the industry. Cybersecurity gigs often require applicants to have certifications or training in the field, whether by the company itself, a university, or other accrediting groups. One of the many ways to break into the cybersecurity industry is to earn a master’s degree in the field, which can be done online. Ranked #1 in the Nation for Online Masters in Cybersecurity by Fortune, the University of California, Berkeley sees its graduates move into high-level, high-paying jobs in the field. In fact, in 202021, students entering the program reported salaries of $104,100, while their peers who graduated during the same period reported salaries of $200,000, nearly double. Although not the same student populations, this data could be used to indicate what potential exit salaries may look like for graduates of UC Berkeleys Online Masters in Cyber ​​Security (MICS). Our online UC Berkeley masters in cybersecurity enable students to develop not only technical expertise in cybersecurity, but also essential skills in communication, product development, customer and business success, Rebecca Andersonsenior director of student and alumni career development at UC Berkeley, says Fortune. This allows our students to move into leadership roles in cybersecurity and gain significant salary increases as they make these career changes. What the UC Berkeleys Program Looks Like UC Berkeleys online master’s degree in cybersecurity, hosted by the School of Information (I School), is coveted not only for its technical education, but also for its interdisciplinary approach. While the definition of cybersecurity is the protection of Internet-connected systems such as hardware, software, and data from cyber threats, it is not just a technical field; it is an integral aspect of product development, customer success, governance, compliance, risk management and business leadership, Marie Mc HaleMICS guidance counselor, tells Fortune. Organizations want business-minded professionals as well as technically savvy professionals. MICS consists of nine courses and lasts 20 months. The courses include everything from network and software security to privacy engineering and cryptography. Students also have the opportunity to win a certificate in applied data science in conjunction with their online Masters in Cybersecurity. According Fortune. In our increasingly digital world, cybersecurity affects everything: people, businesses, government, infrastructure, homes, devices, [Internet of Things], biotechnology, education and healthcare to name a few, adds McHale. A multifaceted understanding of these intersections is therefore essential to manage the risk of our digital world. What jobs graduates get and what their salaries look like MICS students come to UC Berkeley from multiple industries, including technology, semiconductors, aerospace, defense, military, healthcare, finance, fintech, government, and consulting , explains McHale. After graduating from the program, many students move on to new roles, often with more responsibility and leadership. Early and mid-career MSc Cybersecurity graduates advance to jobs such as software engineer, pen tester, cybersecurity threat analyst, network administrator, cybersecurity consultant, and security program manager, among others. Software engineers at big companies like Google and Capital One land starting salary packages of $133,000 with principal or senior software engineers at those companies $230,000 landing packages all the way up over $350,000according to data from Levels.fyi career and salary platform. Each student has a unique experience that they bring to the MICS program, and we would never tell an individual student to expect any particular salary increase, Andersen says. However, I can say that students should expect that if they make career transitions into highly specialized technical or leadership roles in cybersecurity, they should expect high salaries to match. MICS graduates who are in the highest part of their careers report holding positions including Cyber ​​Warfare Operations Officer, Product Security Engineer, and Principal Cloud Security Engineer, as well as C-suite positions like chief technology officer (CTO), chief security officer (CSO), chief information security officer (CISO), and chief information officer (CIO). Average salaries for these positions are well into the six figures, according to several career and salary resources, with C-suite salaries in the $200,000+ range. To help land these lucrative jobs, students in UC Berkeley’s online master’s in cybersecurity program have access to a professional network and personalized career and coaching services, which Andersen says are essential ingredients that help its graduates land the best jobs in cybersecurity. Networking and building trust are hugely important in cybersecurity, and now students say they see the close-knit MICS community and the I School network as a key benefit, McHale notes. See how the schools you are considering fared Fortunes rankings of the best masters in nursing sciences,computingcyber security,psychology,public health,business analysis,and data science;the best PhD in Education Programs andpart time,executive,full timeandon lineMBA programs.

