Business
Asian stock markets rise ahead of US jobs data
NEW YORK (AP) Stock indexes closed mostly lower on Friday after a rollercoaster day following a hit U.S. jobs report that offered both good and bad news for Wall Street.
The benchmark S&P 500 ended down just 0.2% after recovering from an early tumble as investors reacted to the report, which showed U.S. employers unexpectedly added hundreds of thousands more jobs than forecast last month.
The searing data suggests the economy may not be in a recession, as feared. But it also undermines investor speculation that a slowing economy could soon mean a spike in inflation. This means that the Federal Reserve may not abandon its aggressive rate hikes to fight inflation as soon as expected. And much of Wall Street still revolves around rate expectations.
It reminds investors how uncertain Fed policy is and the strong job market data shows how far the Fed needs to go, said Charlie Ripley, chief investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management.
Tech stocks and other high-growth companies once again took the brunt of the sell-off amid concerns over rising rates. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite pared early losses and closed down 63.03 points, or 0.5%, at 12,657.55.
Good news in the labor market helped limit losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, whose stocks tend to move more along with expectations for the overall economy. It added 76.65 points, or 0.2%, to close at 32,803.47.
The S&P 500 slipped 6.75 points to end at 4,145.19. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both posted gains for the week.
Beyond the country’s strong hiring, worker wage growth also accelerated unexpectedly last month. This is useful for households trying to track the fastest price gains in 40 years. But it also raises fears on Wall Street that inflation is becoming more entrenched in the economy.
Higher wages can cause companies to raise the prices of their own products to maintain profits, which can lead to what economists call a wage-price spiral.
To be sure, some market watchers also pointed to numbers from Friday’s jobs report suggesting that the jobs market might not be as strong as the headline numbers imply. The number of people with multiple jobs has increased by more than half a million, for example, said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.
It was mostly from people who already have a full-time job, and then the second job is part-time, he said. It’s perhaps more superficially impressive than substantially impressive.
The clearest moves on Wall Street came from the bond market, where Treasury yields climbed immediately after the release of the jobs data. The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to track expectations for Fed action, jumped to 3.23% from 3.05% late Thursday. The 10-year yield, which influences mortgage rates, rose from 2.69% to 2.84%.
Wall Street just had the best month for stocks since the end of 2020, a rally fueled mainly by falling yields in the bond market. The hope on Wall Street was that the economy slowed enough to prompt the Fed to ease its rate hikes.
Rising mortgage rates have impacted the housing sector, in particular, after the Fed raised short-term rates four times this year. The last two increases were triple the usual size, and the Fed raised its overnight rate from near zero by 2.25 percentage points.
Today’s much stronger than expected print complicates the Federal Reserve’s job, Rick Rieder, BlackRocks chief investment officer for global fixed income, said in a statement. He said the assumption now becomes the Fed raising short-term rates another 0.75 percentage points next month unless next week’s highly anticipated inflation report shows dramatic weakness, which seems highly unlikely at this point.
Traders rushed to bet on bigger bulls after the Fed’s next meeting. They reversed their expectations of a day earlier and now widely expect the Fed to hike 0.75 percentage points, down from half a point.
Such increases hurt investment prices in the short term and increase the risk of a recession later because they purposely slow the economy.
These expectations also mean that the two-year Treasury yield remains higher than the 10-year yield. That’s unusual, and some investors see it as a sign of a recession hitting the economy in the next year or two.
On Friday, Warner Bros. Discovery fell 16.5% for the S&P 500’s biggest loss after announcing weaker results for the last quarter than analysts had expected. Monster Beverage fell 5.2% after reporting weaker-than-expected profit, although its revenue was higher than expected.
Smaller company stocks also weathered the turbulence in trading to post gains. The Russell 2000 Index rose 15.37 points, or 0.8%, to close at 1,921.82.
In overseas equity markets, India’s Sensex rose 0.2% after the Reserve Bank of India raised its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to 5.4%.
The Japanese Nikkei 225 rose 0.9%, while the German DAX fell 0.6%.
___
Veiga reported from Los Angeles.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/capital-region/ap-top-news/2022/08/05/asian-stock-markets-rise-ahead-of-us-jobs-data
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- US seeks reassurance from Asian allies as Chinese military grows bolder August 5, 2022
- Freeman named on preseason waiting list August 5, 2022
- Nissan Maxima says goodbye – at least for now August 5, 2022
- Poliovirus detected in sewage from two New York counties, indicating local spread August 5, 2022
- San Jose Earthquakes have acquired La Liga defender Carlos Acabo August 5, 2022