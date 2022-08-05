Stock market today 8/5: Stocks ease after stronger than expected jobs data

Updated at 4:15 p.m. EDT

U.S. stocks ended weak on Friday after a stronger-than-expected jobs report sparked renewed fears about inflation and rate hikes.

The S&P 500 ended down 6.75, or 0.16%, at 4,145.19. The Dow Industrials rose 76.65, or 0.23%, to 32,803.47. The Nasdaq composite fell 63.03, or 0.5%, to 12,657.55.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended the week up slightly, while the Dow Jones fell slightly over the period.

US stocks fell slightly on Friday after a key report showed the economy generated more than double the number of jobs economists had expected,

The data comes in the face of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve aimed at cooling inflation.

“Despite two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction in the first half of the year, these robust labor market numbers argue strongly against recessionary rhetoric,” Mark Hamrick, senior economics analyst at Bankrate, said in a statement.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.676% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose to 3.09%. Yields move inversely to prices.

US government debt prices traded lower after the jobs data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.676% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose to 3.09%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Investors viewed the nonfarm payrolls report as providing additional clues about how the labor market was holding up to the Fed’s recent inflation-fighting rate hikes and corresponding slowdown in growth.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the US economy created 528,000 jobs in July and that the unemployment rate fell from 3.6% to 3.5%. Analysts polled by FactSet expected 258,000 new jobs to be added to the economy last month following June’s gain of 372,000.

Many market watchers were looking for signs that the US labor market would allow the Fed to reverse its aggressive interest rate hikes. The economy remained resilient despite rising rates and a corresponding slowdown in economic growth.

Job cuts

Yet companies as varied as Walmart (WMT) – Get the report from Walmart Inc.Amazon (AMZN) – Get the report from Amazon.com Inc.You’re here (TSLA) – Get the report from Tesla Inc. and Robinhood (HOOD) – Get the report from Robinhood Markets Inc. have already planned layoffs.

And economists expect to see more job losses in companies in construction, technology, retail and finance, among others.

Inflation continued to soar in June, with the consumer price index jumping 9.1%.

In corporate news, Virgin Galactic shares (SPCE) – Get the report from Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. ended 17% after the space tourism company said it postponed the start of its commercial flights for another three months, citing delays in refurbishment work on its carrier aircraft.

Virgin Galactic has announced that commercial service is being pushed back to the second quarter of 2023, the latest setback for the start of its space tourism business. The company previously pushed back the date for the fourth quarter of this year to the first quarter of next year.

AMC Entertainment (CMA) – Get the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report. shares, meanwhile, reversed course to end the day sharply higher, up 19%, after the same-stock mascot declared a special dividend in the form of “Ape” preferred stock.

The theater chain said it would issue a special dividend of one AMC preferred stock unit for each Class A common stock outstanding at the close of business on Aug. 15. The special dividend is expected to be paid at the close of business on August 19.

AMC has applied to list the preferred shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol APE, effective August 22. The symbol is a nod to the investors who turned the company into a stock meme; they often refer to themselves as “monkeys” or “monkey nation”.

Discovery of Warner Bros. (WBD) – Get the Warner Bros. report. Discovery Inc. shares fell 16.5% after the media giant suffered a loss, releasing its first earnings report since Discovery’s merger with WarnerMedia earlier this year.

On the other hand, Lyft’s stock (LYFT) – Get the report from Lyft Inc. ended up 16% after ride-sharing competitor Uber (UBER) – Get the report from Uber Technologies Inc. announced adjusted operating results above expectations in the second quarter thanks to cost cutting and a tightening of the belt.

Lyft on Thursday posted second-quarter adjusted operating profit of $79.1 million, well ahead of its own projection from three months ago and Wall Street forecasts. Lyft still posted a larger net loss at $377.2 million from a year earlier.

DoorDash (DASH) – Get the Class A report from DoorDash Inc. shares, ended down 1.3% after the delivery app company reported a surge in revenue last quarter as consumers stuck to ordering food and household essentials despite reopening restaurants and shops.

DoorDash also raised its full-year guidance on the total value of orders placed on its platform, though it said it expects “a softer consumer spending environment” in the second half.

carvana (CVNA) – Get the Class A report from Carvana Co. Shares soared 40% after the online used-car dealership said it was aggressively cutting costs as consumer demand remains under pressure and the company faces the prospect of an economic slowdown.