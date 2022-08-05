RIP, Spirit Americas Most Hated Airline





Comment this story Comment Spirit Airlines, the low-cost airline that’s thrown thousands of late-night jokes and laments on social media, could finally do what its haters wanted: go away forever. After a failed merger attempt with Frontier Airlines, Spirit said it had agreed to be acquired by JetBlue Airways, with the deal expected to close no later than the first half of 2024, pending regulatory approval. shareholders and regulatory authorities. The two airlines underline their commitment to competing with major US carriers with low fares while highlighting the customer service JetBlue is known for. If the plan is approved, the iconic yellow Spirit jets will be transformed into JetBlue airplanes, buyable snacks will give way to free chips and cookies, and the long list of fees will turn into a shorter list of fees. This is the airline industry in the 21st century, after all. The spirits’ eventual demise is a fate airline critics could embrace. The spirit will always have a place in my heart, said John Paul Rollert, a columnist airline business practices and customer Spirit who teaches courses in leadership and ethics at the University of Chicago. And it gives heartburn. Your favorite airline buys your least favorite airline Before almost all airlines started charging for checked baggage, before legacy carriers created basic economy fares, Spirit took inspiration from European low-cost airline Ryanair and rolled out a model to very low prices for consumers. It has shamelessly removed free benefits or even basic amenities that most travelers have come to expect, introducing fees to check bags, carry bags, choose seats, or have a boarding pass printed by a flight attendant. the airport. Snacks and drinks, even water, have a cost. Spirit promised low base fares in exchange, but surprised some travelers. And he filled planes full of seats to maximize the number of people he could carry, thus limiting legroom. While Spirit wasn’t the only small airline with such a model, it has become synonymous with practices for better or for worse. They were certainly intrepid explorers of the frontiers of misery in friendly skies, said Rollert, whose mother was a flight attendant. But in all honesty, the other side of that is that they provided a way to make flying, I think overall, cheaper. They put a price on our misery, and for many people that price seems to be pretty good. At the same time, Spirit drew widespread attention to provocative passenger promotions that recounted scandals. The company offered a sale inspired by disgraced politician Anthony Weiner, treats that reference an alleged prostitution scandal among Secret Service agents and a a d featuring a woman smeared in suntan oil following the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill that urged travelers to check our beaches for oil. The media wrote of the outrage that followed the promos, giving Spirit what it was looking for: a free press. End of merger talks between Spirit and Frontier Mike Boyd, president of aviation consultancy Boyd Group International, said the airline no longer needed to resort to such tactics. Spirit is a much more refined airline today, he said. The JetBlues acquisition is a decision to poach Spirit for its planes and pilots, not its business model, Boyd said. New management in 2016 made it a priority to improve operations for a long time a sore point and shifted gears on advertising strategy frown. Spirit rose from last place in on-time performance among US carriers large enough to report the data in 2016 to fourth two years later. There have always been problems; Spirit experienced meltdowns last summer that resulted in days of cancellations and delays. And in May, the most recent month for which statistics are available, only around 69% of flights arrived on time, putting Spirit eighth out of 10. Yet, said Brett Snyder, founder and author of the airline industry site grumpy flyermany carriers are facing disruptions and Spirit ran a fantastic operation. The mind has a heritage, he says. They fly cheaper than many other airlines in many markets and, you know, in some cases they have a better alternative. In some cases, they are the only ones. JetBlue agrees to buy Spirit for $3.8 billion Snyder said if the deal to be acquired by JetBlue is approved, customer reaction is likely to vary. There will be people who will be happy to spit on their graves if they go there, he said. But there will be people they will miss. One group in particular, he said, got a lot out of Spirit: Late-night comedy hosts will miss it. Snyder thinks others will seize the opportunity to fill the gaps left by Spirit in the ultra-low-cost space, especially competitors Allegiant Air and Frontier. And Boyd doesn’t expect travelers to become nostalgic for Spirit as they do for other defunct airlines like Pan Am, which symbolize a more glamorous era of air travel. There was no glamor at all, he said.

