Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,620.13, up 43.09 points.) Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 26 cents, or 0.47%, to $55.35 on 16.3 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 27 cents, or 0.68%, to $39.19 on 11.1 million shares. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Down $2.08, or 3.17%, to $63.55 on 7.8 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 56 cents, or 2.71%, to $21.26 on 6.4 million shares. Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down 12 cents, or 0.59%, to $20.17 on 6.2 million shares. Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up nine cents, or 4.39%, to $2.14 on six million shares. Companies in the news: Telus Corp. (TSX:T) Down one cent to $28.92. Telus Corp. said Friday that its reliable network helped it add a record number of customers in the second quarter, posting a 45% rise in net profit. The company saw a record 247,000 net customer additions in the second quarter, including 93,000 in mobile, thanks to both weak revenue and additional customers. The increase in subscribers helped the company post a net profit of $498 million for the second quarter, compared to $344 million in the same period last year. Suncor Energy Inc. Suncor Energy Inc.’s new interim CEO says the oil and gas giant is ready to stop studying its workplace safety issue and start implementing solutions instead. Kris Smith, who took over as head of the Canadian oil and gas producer following the departure of former CEO Mark Little who resigned last month a day after a worker died at the Suncor Base mine near of Fort McMurray, Alberta. made the comments Friday during his first quarterly conference call with analysts since taking office. At least 12 workplace fatalities have occurred at Suncor sites since 2014, more than all of the company’s oil sands peers combined. Earlier this spring, Suncor’s safety performance as well as a series of recent operations and production issues caught the attention of US activist investor Elliot Investment Management, which publicly presented its case for of a change within the Calgary-based company. Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED). Down 19 cents or 5.15% at $3.50. The executives of Canopy Growth Corp. argued that the company was moving toward profitability even though it recorded a $1.72 billion non-cash writedown that contributed to a net loss of more than $2 billion in its most recent quarter. The Smiths Falls, Ontario company, maker of the Tweed, Tokyo Smoke and Doja brands, said Friday its first-quarter net loss compared to net income of more than $389 million in the same period last year. The impairment charge for the period ended June 30 related to Canopy’s pot operations and came as its business-to-business recreational cannabis sales fell 38% from a year ago due to price compression and the increased competition. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on August 5, 2022. The Canadian Press

